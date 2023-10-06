Daimler Truck Supervisory Board extends contract with John O'Leary as Member of the Board of Management

News provided by

Daimler Truck

06 Oct, 2023, 11:34 ET

  • Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG appoints John O'Leary, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, for up to an additional two years until March 31, 2026.
  • John O'Leary has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG since December 1, 2021, and in this role is responsible for the North American region and the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses brands.
  • Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, calls Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company.

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, Germany and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") has appointed John O'Leary and extended his contract. John O'Leary will thus be appointed for up to an additional two years from the end of his current tenure on March 31, 2024.

Continue Reading
John O'Leary, president and CEO Daimler Truck North America
John O'Leary, president and CEO Daimler Truck North America

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, said: "John O'Leary and his team at Daimler Truck North America have been delivering outstanding results for many years. With his sense for customers and employees as well as his focus on efficiency and sustainable innovation, a high-performance culture has developed, making Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

After studying Business Administration John O'Leary held various positions in the industry before he joined Freightliner Corporation (part of the former Daimler Group) in 2000. Since then, he has held various senior positions at Daimler Truck North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks before being appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck in 2021.

The Supervisory Board resolutions on the extension of John O'Leary's contract and appointment period described above apply to the same extent to Daimler Truck AG.

Media Contact:
Jörg Howe, +49 160 8698 8000, [email protected]
Andrew Johnson (DTNA), +1 503 7997234, [email protected]
Kathrin Schnurr, +49 160 863 9490, [email protected]

Further information on Daimler Truck are available at:
www.media.daimlertruck.com and www.daimlertruck.com 

Daimler Truck at a glance
Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 main locations and more than 100,000 employees around the globe. The founders of Daimler Truck have invented the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses a good 125 years ago. Unchanged to this day, the company's aspirations are dedicated to one purpose: Daimler Truck works for all who keep the world moving. Its customers enable people to be mobile and get goods to their destinations reliably, on time, and safely. Daimler Truck provides the technologies, products, and services for them to do so. This also applies to the transformation to CO2-neutral driving. The company is striving to make sustainable transport a success, with profound technological knowledge and a clear view of its customers' needs. Daimler Truck's business activities are structured in five reporting segments: Trucks North America (TN) with the truck brands Freightliner and Western Star and the school bus brand Thomas Built Buses. Trucks Asia (TA) with the FUSO, BharatBenz and RIZON commercial vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz (MB) with the truck brand of the same name. Daimler Buses (DB) with the Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands. Daimler Truck's new Financial Services business (DTFS) constitutes the fifth segment, the product range in the truck segments includes light, medium and heavy trucks for long-distance, distribution and construction traffic and special-purpose vehicles used mainly in the municipal and vocational sector. The product range of the bus segment includes city buses, school buses and intercity buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to the sale of new and used commercial vehicles, the company also offers aftersales services and connectivity solutions.

SOURCE Daimler Truck

Also from this source

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR form a joint venture to advance battery cell production in the United States

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR form a joint venture to advance battery cell production in the United States

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC [a Daimler Truck Group...
Capital Market Day 2023: Daimler Truck Transforming for Sustainable Growth

Capital Market Day 2023: Daimler Truck Transforming for Sustainable Growth

After its first full year as an independent listed company, Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) hosts its Capital Market Day 2023 in Boston...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.