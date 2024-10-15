Dainty Rice Launches New Retort Production Facility, Setting Stage for Unprecedented Growth

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready for a thrilling chapter in Dainty Rice's storied history as we announce the start-up of the largest capital investment in our company's history—a massive $20 million to enhance our Windsor facility with cutting-edge Ready-to-Heat rice production lines. This transformational investment reinforces Dainty's position as a leader in the North American private label market. Phase 1 is operational and Phase 2 is expected to be completed in early 2025.

North American production capability in Ready-to-Heat Post this Ready to Heat pouches coming off the Windsor line (CNW Group/Les Aliments Dainty Foods)

As Dainty embarks on this exciting new venture, we are welcoming an influx of talent to our growing team. The enhancements at our Windsor plant bring further innovation, efficiency, and sustainability to the forefront of our operations. With streamlined production processes and strategic outsourcing, we're proud to share that this project will contribute to reducing Dainty's carbon footprint by approximately 2,000 metric tons annually.

Dainty's New Retort Installation is fully operational

We are thrilled to announce that the cutting-edge production line is now fully operational, with the first Ready-to-Heat rice pouches rolling off the line and out to the retail market.

With the capability to produce a wide variety of rice, pulses, grains, and pastas in thousands of different recipes, Dainty is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the private label sector across North America. To date we have partnered with several private label brands to introduce exciting new flavours and varieties of Ready-to-Heat rice and pulses. Our production pipeline is filling quickly, and phase two of this initiative is already in progress.

Looking Ahead: Serving North America's Private Label Clients

This expansion in North American production capacity will enable Dainty to serve private label clients across the continent, offering 90-second Ready-to-Heat pouches of rice, grains, pulses and pastas. We are proud to provide turn-key product development solutions, customized to meet each client's brand vision, with hundreds of recipe options available.

A heartfelt thank you to the dedicated Dainty team members, our European partners, and the many local experts from the Windsor area who have contributed to the success of this project. Your expertise and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this important milestone.

About Dainty

Dainty has been a trusted name in rice production for over a century. As part of the Marbour Group, we are dedicated to providing high-quality rice and grain products to consumers across North America. Our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence is at the heart of everything we do.

SOURCE Les Aliments Dainty Foods