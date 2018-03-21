Dairy Alternative Beverages Market to Gain Owing to Robust Urbanization, Diet Diversification and Mounting Awareness Regarding Health & Fitness: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Milk that is usually obtained out of nuts, seeds cereals, and grains are known as dairy alternative beverages. These types of beverages are also found in a wide variety of flavors. However, they are generally said to be pricey in nature in comparison to the conventional milk. People who normally taken in these dairy alternative beverages may comprise folks who are vegetarian, dairy intolerant, and individuals having milk allergies. When compared with routine dairy beverages, the cholesterol and fat content level is much lower in them. Most of the customers have started opting for it as the health concerns are on rise. Due to their attached benefits, these products are gradually gaining huge popularity in the food and beverages sector.

The key factors that are playing a key role in raising the global market share may include the industrialization, urbanization, rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers, rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies, huge preferences towards vegan, particularly plant-based food, increasing lactose intolerance among greater population, burgeoning demands for a wide variety of novel dairy-free applications among the customers, augmented awareness regarding health, growing concerns on obesity, and rising applications and prerequisites among food and beverages sector.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the Dairy Alternative Beverages Market will witness a huge upsurge in the next couple of years.

Dairy Alternative Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, and others. Among all the distribution channels, the Supermarket segment is taking up the largest share in the market.

Dairy Alternative Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of formulation as Flavored & Sweetened, Flavored & Unsweetened, Plain & Sweetened, and Plain & Unsweetened. Among all the formulations, the Flavored & Sweetened segment is taking up the largest share in the market.

Dairy Alternative Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of application as Food, and Beverages.

Dairy Alternative Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

As far as the geographical region is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently taking up the largest share in the market, the reason being mounting consumer expectations for novelties, easy availability of healthy dairy-free food products, rising demands for lactose-free food products among the customers, and accessibility of soy-based dairy-free products in surplus.

Other factors that are also contributing in boosting the market growth in the region may include robust urbanization, diet diversification, rise in the disposable income, rising purchasing power among the population, and mounting awareness regarding health & fitness among the customers.

On the other hand, North America and Europe are also emerging as one of the promising regions owing to presence of leading manufacturers in these regions.

The key players operating in the Dairy Alternative Beverages Market are recognized as Eden Foods, Nutriops SL., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Döhler GmbH, Whitewave Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Triballat Noyal, SunOpta Inc., Freedom Foods, and Valsoia S.p.A.

