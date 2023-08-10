Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market to grow by USD 10,586.05 million between 2022 - 2027

Plant-based milk Drive Demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market is projected to grow by USD 10,586.05 million at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market's comprehensive report delves into its segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), source (almond milk, soy milk, rice milk, coconut milk, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market 2023-2027

The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market is fueled by increasing awareness of dietary and environmental impacts, driving demand for sustainable and healthier options. Plant-based milk's lower fat and cholesterol content, along with its suitability for various dietary needs, further accelerates its growth.

Growth Prospects for Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market in Emerging Markets include:

Increasing consumer preference for healthier and sustainable dietary options drives demand for dairy alternative plant milk beverages.

Collaborations with local farmers and producers enhance the authenticity of the products.

Unique flavors and locally sourced ingredients contribute to the appeal of dairy alternative plant milk beverages.

Partnerships with local retailers provide convenience and expand distribution channels.

Health-conscious consumers and those seeking ethical food choices contribute to the market's expansion.

Allergies to plant-based options are a notable obstacle to the market's growth. Allergic reactions, especially to substitutes like soy, pose a significant challenge to the global dairy-free sector. These reactions, often seen in individuals with asthma or sensitivities to other foods like peanuts, deter some consumers from adopting plant-based alternatives. This hurdle could impede the growth of the global alternative plant milk beverages market in the forecast period. Technavio provides a report on Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market that includes the market's key drivers, trends, challenges, and customer landscape, download the sample report now.

The research report on the Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including: Adisoy Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. ALT. MILK, Arla Foods amba, Califia Farms LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Danone SA, Drupe Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Goodmylk, LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, MALK Organics, Midas Soy Nutritions, Nestle SA, SAP Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Soyfoods USA, SunOpta Inc and The Hershey Co.

These companies are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and service launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market is poised for substantial growth driven by shifting consumer preferences towards healthier, sustainable, and ethically conscious dietary choices. The market's expansion is fueled by factors such as rising environmental awareness, collaboration with local producers, unique product offerings, strategic partnerships, and the increasing demand from health-conscious consumers. As the trend towards plant-based alternatives gains momentum, the dairy alternative plant milk beverages market is well-positioned to thrive and meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Buy the full report and make informed decisions to uplift your company.

