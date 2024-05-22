Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $73.95 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Plant-Based Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream), Source (Almond, Soy, Pea, Oat), Formulation (Unflavored, Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C)- Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the dairy alternatives market is projected to reach $73.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5128

The growth of the dairy alternatives market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance, increasing vegan and vegetarian population, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy products, growing investments in dairy alternatives marketspace, and growing focus on animal welfare and sustainability. However, the preference for animal-based products and growing preference for soy and gluten-free products restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

Furthermore, the consumers' increasing inclination toward plant-based diets and emerging economies are expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the fluctuating raw material prices is a major challenge impacting the growth of the dairy alternatives market.

Moreover, the rising awareness of health and wellness and mergers and acquisitions in the dairy alternatives market are major trends in the dairy alternative market.

Key Players:

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past five years (2021–2024). The dairy alternatives market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the dairy alternatives market are Danone S.A. (France), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Daiya Foods, Inc. (A Part of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) (Canada), Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), Valsoia S.p.A. (Italy), Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Oatly Group AB (Sweden), Sunrise Soy Foods (Canada), Miyoko's Creamery (U.S.), and Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.).

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5128

The dairy alternatives market is mainly segmented by product type (plant-based milk {almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, oat milk, rice milk, and other plant-based milks}, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and other dairy alternatives), source (almond, soy, wheat, pea, rice, and oat other sources), formulation (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (business-to-business, and business-to-consumer {modern groceries, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other B2C distribution channels}), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Dairy Alternatives Market Study:

Among all the product types studied in this report, in 2024, the plant-based milk segment is expected to account for the largest share of 70% of the dairy alternatives market. However, the yogurt segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2024–2031, owing to the increasing demand for plant-based yogurts from developed countries due to the rising number of vegan and health-conscious consumers. The plant-based yogurt is allied with various benefits, such as being lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, high in fiber, and rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants further expected to boost the market growth significantly in the next few years.

Among all the sources studied in this report, the almond segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy alternatives market in 2024. This segment is also slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its increasing preference for almond protein-based milk, easy availability, high nutrition value, higher consumer acceptance level, and increasing application of almond protein in various plant-based dairy product categories. The production of almond ingredients generally has a lower environmental impact compared to dairy ingredients, as it requires less water and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5128

Among all the formulations studied in this report, the flavored segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031, owing to the changing lifestyle, shifting consumer taste preferences, and growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Among all the distribution channel studied in this report, the business-to-consumer segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031, owing to the rapidly growing online retail sector and rising demand for dairy alternatives from these distribution channels with the growing urbanization and related rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Based on geography, the dairy alternatives market is majorly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 45.1% of the dairy alternatives market, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, this region is also slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's significant market share and highest growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the region's continuously growing population, increasing health-conscious population, rising spending on health and wellbeing, increasing acceptance of Western diets, high presence of vegan & vegetarian population, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the F&B industry.

Additionally, China is expected to account for the largest share of 45.4% of the dairy alternative market in Asia-Pacific, followed by India and Japan.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-alternatives-market-5128

Scope of the Report:

Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment—by Product Type

Plant-Based Milk Almond Milk Soy Milk Coconut Milk Oat Milk Rice Milk Other Plant-based Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Ice-Cream

Creamer

Other Dairy Alternatives

Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment—by Source

Almond

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Oat

Other Sources

Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment—by Formulation

Unflavored

Flavored

Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other B2C Distribution Channels



Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Spain Italy France Netherlands Belgium Austria Poland Portugal Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Thailand South Korea Rest of East Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/42790414

Related Reports:

Plant-based Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Meals, Confectionery, Beverages, Egg Alternatives, Seafood), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail]) - Global Forecast to 2031

Vegan Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives [Yogurt, Milk, Ice Cream, Cheese, Butter], Meat Substitutes [Tofu, Sausages, Ground Meat, Meatballs, Nuggets]), Distribution Channel (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2031

Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Proteins, Wheat Proteins, Pea Proteins, Potato Proteins), Form (Solid, Liquid), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2031

Plant-based Milk Market by Type (Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Formulation (Unflavored, Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Modern Groceries, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Online Retail]) - Global Forecast to 2030

Nut Ingredients Market by Type (Almond, Cashew, Walnut, Hazelnut, Others); Form (Roasted, Raw, Powdered, Cut); Application (Confectionary, Snacks & Bars, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery Products) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Plant-based Butter Market by Type (Salted, Unsalted); Source (Peanut, Almond, Cashew, Soy, Coconut); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores); and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Clean Label Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Flours, Colors, Flavors, Preservatives, Starch), Source (Plant-Based), Form (Dry Form, Liquid Form), Application (Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Meat Products) and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

Plant-based Meat Market by Type (Tofu, TVP, Tempeh, Seitan, Meatballs, Burger Patties, Nuggets, Crumbles), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail, Specialty Store]), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Related Blogs:

Top 10 Companies in Dairy Alternative Market

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/65/dairy-alternatives-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.