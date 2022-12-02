Dairy and Soy Food Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

The global dairy & soy food sector was valued at $650.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-26, to reach $1,008.3 billion by 2026. The Asia-Pacific represented the largest region in 2021, with a value share of 33.6%, followed by Western Europe with 23.4%. In 2021, milk was the largest category, accounting for 33.1% share of overall value sales. The high-potential countries identified were Germany, the UK, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Poland, Turkey, and Lebanon. Among high potential countries, Germany was the leading dairy & soy food market as it held a value share of 4.8% of the overall global sales in 2021. It was followed by Japan and Lebanon at 4.2% and 3.4% shares, respectively. The top five companies in the global dairy & soy food sector together accounted for a value share of 15.2% in 2021. The sector was led by Danone Group, which held a share of 3.9%, followed by Groupe Lactalis SA and Yili Group, with 3.7% and 3.1% shares, respectively. Owing to being the largest distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific region, hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for global dairy & soy food sector in 2021. The channel held a value share of 55.1% in 2021, and was followed by convenience stores, which accounted for 24.8%. Rigid plastic was the most used pack material in the dairy & soy food sector in 2021, accounting for an 39% volume share.



Consumers today have become extremely selective when purchasing products in the sector, owing to health considerations.New products in the dairy & soy food sector are being launched with a plethora of health claims such as high in fiber, high in minerals, high in vitamins, no artificial colors, no genetic modification, and no preservatives.



The clean labeling trend, which places emphasis on the transparency of food products with reference to the ingredients used, is growing in the dairy & soy food sector. This is becoming increasingly common in new product launches, with labels claiming the use of natural, wholesome, and simple ingredients that are easy to recognize, in order to appeal to consumers.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global dairy & soy food sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of dairy & soy food over 2016-26 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-26, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

- Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall dairy & soy food sector at a global and regional level during 2016-21. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales dairy & soy food products across the five regions in 2021. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering dairy & soy food products with health and wellness attributes

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global dairy & soy food sector in 2021. It covers â€œdollar storesâ€, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machine, drug stores & pharmacies, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of dairy & soy food.



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



