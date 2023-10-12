Dairy Based Beverages Market to grow by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy based beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy-based beverages market. However, factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (milk, yogurt, kefir, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Based Beverages Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the milk segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main sources of f vitamins and nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12 (riboflavin), iodine, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2. is the milk segment. As a result, many nutritionists and doctors recommend women consume milk as they are more vulnerable to developing bone diseases, such as osteoporosis, due to the hormonal changes in their bodies. The rapid growth in urbanization, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among women, the increasing awareness of healthy food habits, the rising availability of organic milk, and the increasing presence of the global market players of milk are some of the factors which are signficantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

The region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is Europe. The growing urbanization, the rising adoption of healthy food habits to reduce the chances of developing bone diseases, increasing awareness about organic products, the growing demand for online shopping of dairy products, and the presence of prominent market players are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, there is a higher chance of developing osteoporosis in women. As a result, a significant percentage of the female population drives the consumption of dairy products to ensure proper calcium intake, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the market in Europe.

Company Insights

The dairy-based beverages market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Agri Mark Inc., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Calidad Pascual SAU, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Interfood Corp., Kerry Group Plc, KKR and Co. Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Valley, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wadia Group, Uelzena Group, and Danone SA

