Dairy Council of California Launches New YouTube Nutrition Education Video Series

Aimed at education, food service and health professionals, Ask a Nutritionist is a free, educational resource intended to spark dialogue around nutrition while addressing common questions and myths related to milk and dairy foods, healthy eating patterns, dietary trends and the importance of consuming a balanced, sustainable diet.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition, and eating healthfully can be challenging for families," said Maureen Bligh, MA, RDN and program director of marketing and communications at Dairy Council of California. "Providing free, online educational information and insights from nutrition experts allows others to learn more about specific topics or gain a new viewpoint."

Ask a Nutritionist is a vlog series hosted by nutrition experts who are passionate about improving community health through nutrition and nutrition education. The registered dietitian nutritionists featured in each episode provide general responses on trending or commonly asked questions, leaning on the latest in nutrition research, their education and their expertise to provide general responses suitable for educational and informational purposes.

The first episode is slated to air on January 8 at 11 a.m. PST. For a sneak peek at Ask a Nutritionist, watch the series preview here.

