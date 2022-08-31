Dairy Desserts Market Size to Grow by USD 977.41 million With 34% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Dairy Desserts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.5%. Technavio categorizes the global dairy desserts market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the dairy desserts market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing number of product launches is one of the key drivers supporting the dairy desserts market growth. In addition, the expansion of vendors offering dairy desserts is one of the key dairy desserts market trends fueling the market growth. However, the increasing number of product recalls is one of the challenges impeding the dairy desserts market growth.

Latest market research report titled Dairy Desserts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Dairy Desserts Market Segment Highlights

Product

Yogurt: The dairy desserts market share growth by the yogurt segment will be significant during the forecast period. In recent years, yogurt consumption has increased significantly across the world as a suitable alternative to curd. Yogurt is made by fermenting milk with a culture of Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. The culture of these bacteria ferments the lactose to produce yogurt. Yogurt is a good source of vitamin B12, phosphorus, and calcium. Thus, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt in controlling osteoporosis and irritable bowel syndrome contributes to its growing consumption globally. Such an increasing consumption of yogurt will drive the dairy desserts market growth during the forecast period.

Cream



Others

Geographic

Europe: 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , the UK, and France are the key markets for the dairy desserts market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The vendors operating in Europe are focusing on expanding their customer base and increasing their sales by opening new distribution centers, which will facilitate the dairy desserts market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Dairy Desserts Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The dairy desserts market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing sales by offering products in innovative packages to compete in the market. This statistical study of the dairy desserts market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The dairy desserts market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Dairy Desserts Market Players:

Becoolz Ice Creams and Frozen Desserts

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Conagra Brands Inc.

Coolhull Farm

Dana Dairy Group

Danone SA

Dodla Dairy Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Iceland Foods Ltd.

LACTALIS Group

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Silver Pail Dairy

Siveele BV

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Turkey Hill Dairy

Unilever PLC

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

The report also covers the following areas :

Dairy Desserts Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy desserts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dairy desserts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dairy desserts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy desserts market vendors

Dairy Desserts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 977.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becoolz Ice Creams and Frozen Desserts, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coolhull Farm, Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Dodla Dairy Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Iceland Foods Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Silver Pail Dairy, Siveele BV, The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

