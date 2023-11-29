Dairy Desserts Market to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2023 to 2028 | The increasing number of product launches to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy desserts market is expected to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. An increasing number of product launches is notably driving the dairy desserts market. However, factors such as the increasing number of product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (yogurt, cream, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the yogurt segment will be significant during the forecast period. All kinds of milk may be used to make it. In addition to its global consumption, the growing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt in preventing osteoporosis and irritable bowel syndrome is a contributing factor. Most vendors in the global dairy desserts market offer yogurts in various flavors. For example, in August 2021 , Danone SA (Danone) launched its new plant-based yogurt, Silk Greek yogurt. The product was launched in four flavors, namely blueberry, strawberry, lemon, and vanilla.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the world's largest producers of dairy alternatives is Europe . The shift to a healthier diet means that consumers are increasingly buying and eating dairy products produced from plants. Europe's players are looking to develop and market a wide variety of plant milk products. Moreover, the private-label brands operating in the region are also focusing on expanding dairy dessert production. Furthermore, the export of dairy desserts to this region has increased as a result of the production and store expansion of these private-label brands.

Company Insights

The dairy desserts market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Conagra Brands Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, Dodla Dairy Ltd., Siveele BV, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Iceland Foods Ltd., Turkey Hill Dairy, Becoolz Ice Creams and Frozen Desserts, Silver Pail Dairy, Coolhull Farm, General Mills Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., and Danone SA

