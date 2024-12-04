Dairy Farmers Invited to Apply for $7 Million Incentive Pool to Implement Climate-Smart Practices

USDA-supported effort helps deliver climate-smart dairy products to grocery store shelves

HOTCHKISS, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy farmers across 15 states can apply for considerable financial support to adopt climate-smart manure management practices through a new initiative aimed at enhancing soil health, increasing herd productivity and minimizing environmental impact. That's according to Transforming the Farmer to Consumer Supply Chain project leaders.

The Dairy Manure Management Incentive Program, part of the USDA-backed $70 million Transforming the Farmer to Consumer Supply Chain (Transform F2C) project, provides competitive funding to help farmers integrate sustainable manure and nutrient management methods that suit their unique operation's needs.

"This project is creating real environmental impact in agriculture." Post this

This program offers implementation support for practices such as waste storage, waste separation, composting and nutrient management. Farmers can receive up to $1 million per farm entity.

"Many manure management practices require capital-heavy infrastructure investments, a challenge for the average dairy farmer, yet the business and environmental returns are phenomenal," said Nick Goeser, co-Founder of Carbon A List, the company administering the grant. "This project is creating real impact. We expect a reduction equivalent of over 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide throughout the five-year program."

Priority access will be given to small-scale and historically underserved farmers, helping more producers participate in climate-resilient practices.

Applications opened December 2, 2024, and the deadline to apply is January 30, 2025. Program Details are as follows:

Eligibility : Dairy farmers in California , Idaho , Indiana , Kansas , Maryland , Michigan , Minnesota , Nebraska , New Mexico , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , Texas , Utah and Wisconsin who meet Farm Service Agency (FSA) requirements.





: Dairy farmers in , , , , , , , , , , , , , and who meet Farm Service Agency (FSA) requirements. Incentive Payment: Funding is awarded based on the environmental impact of practice adoption, assessed in metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) reduction. Selected farmers may receive up to 100% of the proposed project budget.

The Dairy Manure Management Incentive Program simplifies the enrollment process with a 6-step guide, from confirming eligibility to submitting an online application, making it easier for farmers to obtain competitive funding that supports sustainability on their farms. Visit TransformF2C.com/dairy-manure-management for details.

About Transforming the Farmer to Consumer Supply Chain (Transform F2C)

Funded by the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities and led by Carbon A List, Transform F2C collaborates with industry leaders to create sustainable, end-to-end supply chain partnerships for climate-smart commodities. The initiative focuses on empowering farmers, boosting climate resilience, and delivering climate-smart products to consumers. For more visit TransformF2C.com.

SOURCE Transforming the Farmer to Consumer Supply Chain