DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 261

Workers Secure Massive Gains in Health Care, Wages

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese processing and manufacturing workers at the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) plant in New Wilmington have voted 125-9 to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 261.

"These workers fought hard for a good contract, and because of that, they secured the strong wages and benefits that other DFA Teamsters across the country have been enjoying for years," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director.

"I'd like to thank the negotiating committee for all of the hard work they did to make this contract possible," said George Whippo, Local 261 Business Agent. "The first contract is always the most challenging, but thanks to them, workers at this facility will always enjoy middle-class prosperity."

Improvements in the contract include a minimum of four hours of pay per shift, 17 percent wage increases over the lifetime of the three-year agreement, more sick days, an increased profit-share bonus if the plant does well, more overtime, better job security, and seniority rights. Perhaps most notably, the workers joined a Teamsters health care plan with low out-of-pocket costs and quality, comprehensive coverage.

"Every hour we spent at the bargaining table was worth it, because this contract is life-changing for me and my co-workers," said Steve Johns, a 20-year processor at the facility. "We now have some of the best jobs in the Pennsylvania dairy industry, and there's no reason other workers can't do what we did. If you work at a nonunion dairy, call the Teamsters to organize today."

Founded in 1936, Teamsters Local 261 represents over 1,000 workers in food production, construction, healthcare, and a wide range of other industries throughout Western Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsters261.com/.

