Dairy Farmers of Washington, WIAA & Seahawks team up to raise funds for school meal programs

"With increased demand at summer meal sites and schools having to rethink how breakfast and lunch will be served this upcoming school year, the pandemic has created a nutrition gap for many students and families across our state," said Steve Seppi, Executive Director of Dairy Farmers of Washington. "Our dairy farmers saw this need and have responded in a big way. Their commitment has enabled this partnership to ensure schools can provide nutritious meals, including the dairy products they work hard each day to produce, to the kids in our communities."

Helping youth build a healthy foundation for their lives through athletics and nutrition has been a shared goal between DFW and WIAA since their partnership began in 1996.

"We truly appreciate Dairy Farmers of Washington's commitment to supporting our students," said Mick Hoffman, WIAA Executive Director. "Their focus on students and communities is what makes them a great partner for the WIAA."

This campaign builds on the national GENYOUth COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund that launched in late March and will provide greater assistance to local schools. Since March, 190 Washington and Alaska schools already received a cumulative $492,057 in grants from the GENYOUth COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund, which is also funded by America's dairy farmers.

The grants will help schools purchase supplies for meal distribution and delivery, including:

Equipment for cold storage of milk or other perishable items (e.g., coolers, insulated bags, refrigerators or freezers, etc.) Equipment for transporting or serving food or milk (e.g., breakfast cart/ kiosk, travel carts to move food, serving tables, cardboard boxes, paper/plastic bags, etc.) Sanitation equipment (cleaning supplies, hand sanitizing dispensers, rubber gloves, etc.) Cafeteria equipment for food preparation (e.g., food prep equipment, slicers, etc.) Stipends for staff

