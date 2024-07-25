Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Announces 2025 Executive Committee and Welcomes New Board Members

MADISON, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) board of directors announces the seating of nine board members and the Fiscal year 2025 Executive Committee. The DFW board re-elected Janet Clark, District 16 from Rosendale, as Board Chair for her third consecutive year. Clark, along with 24 peer-elected Wisconsin dairy farmers, will lead the organization through the next fiscal year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

"I am honored to be re-elected as Board Chair of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin," says Janet Clark. "I am committed to continuing our mission of promoting and sustaining Wisconsin's dairy industry. Together with the full board and DFW staff, we will serve as advocates for the attention and respect Wisconsin's dairy products and dairy farmers deserve."

DFW board members elected to serve on the Executive Committee with Clark include Gail Klinkner, District 21 from Viroqua, as the Vice Chair. Sandy Madland, District 15 from Lyndon Station, will serve as the Secretary, while Mark Crave, District 19 from Watertown, will take on the role of Treasurer. The Executive Committee will also include Andrew Christenson, District 4 from Amery, as the Chair of the Communications Committee, and Jonathon Hallock, District 13 from Mondovi, as the Chair of the Channel Management Committee. Kay Zwald, District 5 from Hammond, will serve as the Chair of the Policy/Bylaw Committee. Jeff Betley, District 9 from Pulaski, will serve as the Chair of the Center for Dairy Research Liaison Committee.

Elected by their peers for three-year terms, the July annual election meeting saw the addition of seven new directors to DFW's Board -- nine seated directors, eight recently elected and one recently appointed. The newly elected directors include Carolyn Alsteen of District 2 from Coleman, Jessica Pralle-Trimner of District 8 from Athens, Annaliese Wegner of District 14 from Ettrick, Mitch Kappelman of District 17 from Manitowoc, Jessica Kelley of District 20 from Rock Springs, and Jody Miller of District 23 from Avoca. Kay Zwald of District 5 from Hammond and Dan Hinz of District 11 from Pickett were re-elected, while Ali Straschinske of District 6 from Boyd was newly appointed.

"We're grateful for the time and energy each board member devotes. What we do here matters – a lot – both to the dairy farmers we are privileged to work for and to the reputation and wellbeing of the state that we all call home," says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Together, we are committed to advancing the DFW mission."

DFW's directors lead dairy marketing and promotion efforts, set policies and procedures, supervise business affairs and approve annual budgets on behalf of Wisconsin dairy farmers. DFW exists to be a tireless advocate, marketer, and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and to drive demand for Wisconsin's cheese and other dairy products. Organizational initiatives include generating national publicity, managing digital advertising, and driving sales, distribution and trial through retail promotions. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also supports in-school education about the benefits of dairy and funding for the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For a full list of DFW's Board of Directors, visit WisconsinDairy.org/board.

For more information about DFW programs and promotions, sign up for the monthly farmer newsletter at WisconsinDairy.org or connect with the company on its Facebook page designed to update Wisconsin's dairy farmers on industry news and programs.

Photo Caption: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Seats Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Committee. Front row, from left: Sandra Madland, Gail Klinkner, Janet Clark, and Kay Zwald. Back row, from left: Jonathon Hallock, Jeff Betley, Mark Crave, Andrew Christenson, and Chad Vincent.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. Founded in 1983, DFW's mission is to develop markets for Wisconsin's dairy products and support the state's dairy industry. DFW is committed to promoting the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of Wisconsin's dairy farms and ensuring the continued success of the dairy industry in the state.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin