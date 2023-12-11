Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Uncovers Five Must-Watch 2024 Food Trends in New Report
11 Dec, 2023, 12:42 ET
MADISON, Wis., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a voice for the dairy industry, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) calls attention to five 2024 trends predicted to reign in the evolving landscape of the food industry with attention to how cheese plays a central role in supporting consumer behavior.
"The most successful businesses in the world are the ones that truly understand their consumers," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "What people care about and what drives them should always be top of mind for marketers. That's why we constantly ask questions, review data, and learn as much as possible. Recently we've uncovered five key trends that dominated our research and provide great insight for what's to come in 2024 ranging from the power of connections to global health."
The 2024 Cheese Trends report highlights five distinct consumer behaviors, summarized below:
To download the report and learn more about these trends and the exciting world of Wisconsin cheese, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/cheesetrends.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW)/Wisconsin Cheese is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. As the leading organization representing the state's dairy industry, DFW/Wisconsin Cheese focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products, including cheese. For more information, visit www.wisconsincheese.com.
SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
