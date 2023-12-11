Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Uncovers Five Must-Watch 2024 Food Trends in New Report

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a voice for the dairy industry, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) calls attention to five 2024 trends predicted to reign in the evolving landscape of the food industry with attention to how cheese plays a central role in supporting consumer behavior.

"The most successful businesses in the world are the ones that truly understand their consumers," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "What people care about and what drives them should always be top of mind for marketers. That's why we constantly ask questions, review data, and learn as much as possible. Recently we've uncovered five key trends that dominated our research and provide great insight for what's to come in 2024 ranging from the power of connections to global health." 

The 2024 Cheese Trends report highlights five distinct consumer behaviors, summarized below:   

  • There will be a growing emphasis on cultivating connections. Today's consumers value close relationships with family, friends, and their community, and food has the power to bring people together and create meaningful moments.
  • There is a 30% increase globally in consumers eating at home versus out of home. With more people opting to dine in, the rise of the at-home culinary haven emphasizes elevating home-cooked meals. Consumers are finding joy in sourcing and serving quality ingredients.
  • A trend toward mindful indulgence means consumers are increasingly seeking out sensory rewards. Savoring small treats can brighten the day. Forty-four percent of consumers' food and beverage choices are most influenced by traditional or nostalgic flavors.
  • There is a growing focus on global health and sustainability. Consumers are becoming more conscious of where they source ingredients and prefer products that disclose how they were farmed or grown. More producers can share their sustainability initiatives as part of product marketing. Choosing recycled and sustainable packaging also plays a role in consumer decisions, and advances in bioplastics to make biodegradable packaging from dairy waste are welcome developments.
  • Adventure and a flavor frenzy are making a comeback as people embrace global cuisine experiences. Consumers are showing a growing interest in international flavors and unexpected blends, driven in part by the influence of social media on food-buying behaviors.

To download the report and learn more about these trends and the exciting world of Wisconsin cheese, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/cheesetrends.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW)/Wisconsin Cheese is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. As the leading organization representing the state's dairy industry, DFW/Wisconsin Cheese focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products, including cheese. For more information, visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

