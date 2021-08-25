Dairy Food Market | Rising Adoption of Healthy Food Habits to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of healthy food habits will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dairy Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Milk



Cheese



Yogurt



Butter



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Global Organic Dairy Products Market - Global organic dairy products market is segmented by product (organic milk, organic yogurt, organic cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market - Global milk protein concentrates market is segmented by product (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dairy food market report covers the following areas:

Dairy Food Market size

Dairy Food Market trends

Dairy Food Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years.

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dairy Food Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dairy Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dairy food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dairy food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy food market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arla Foods amba

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Saputo Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

