Dairy Food Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Milk Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Dairy Food Market: Major Driver

The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy food market growth.

People are adopting healthy food habits to increase their immunity and reduce the chances of developing various diseases, including diseases related to the deficiency of calcium.

Dairy foods, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are rich in calcium and are recommended by doctors and nutritionists to avoid the risk of developing diseases related to calcium deficiency and bone diseases. As dairy foods are rich in various nutrients, such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein, people include dairy foods in their diet to reduce the chances of developing bone diseases. This will fuel the demand for dairy foods, as well as the growth of the global dairy food market.

Dairy Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the dairy food market by Product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The dairy food market share growth in the milk segment will be significant for revenue generation. Rapid growth in urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among females, increasing awareness of healthy food habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the increasing presence of global vendors producing milk are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the global dairy food market.

Dairy Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 109.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.15 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

