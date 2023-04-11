Dairy Food Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by accessible distribution channels - Technavio

NEW YORK , April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy food market size is forecasted to increase by USD 114.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 2.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global dairy food market Vendor Analysis:

The presence of both global and regional vendors in the global dairy food market accelerates market growth. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Albertsons Companies Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., and Unilever PLC

Vendor Offerings -

Agropur Dairy Cooperative - The company offers dairy food such as American-style cheese and feta-style cheese.

The company offers dairy food such as American-style cheese and feta-style cheese. Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers dairy food through its brand Lucerne Dairy Farms.

The company offers dairy food through its brand Lucerne Dairy Farms. Arla Foods amba - The company offers dairy food such as protein yogurt.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the milk segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Calcium, riboflavin (vitamin B12), iodine, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2 are all found in abundance in milk. The rapid pace of urbanization, the rising incidence of osteoporosis among women, the increasing availability of organic milk, and the growing number of international milk producers are the primary drivers of this segment's expansion. Additionally, milk's calcium content aids in bone health. Females are more likely than males to develop bone diseases such as osteoporosis because of hormonal changes in their bodies, according to nutritionists and medical professionals. Organic milk is also sold by market vendors. Omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients abound in this product, which is free of antibiotics and pesticides. As a result, during the forecast period, the growth of the market segment will be boosted by all of these factors.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Accessible distribution channels are notably driving market growth during the forecast period.

The fresh food supply chain, which includes dairy products, relies heavily on distributors.

Distributors primarily deal in regional dairy products and nationally recognized brands.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common and preferred means of purchasing dairy products due to their affordability and ease of use.

In supermarkets and hypermarkets, consumers' decisions to buy fresh dairy products are also influenced by discounts and appealing shelf displays.

In addition, independent stores offer a variety of dairy products to satisfy the requirements of local customers who make regular or sporadic purchases.

The global market is expanding as a result of the rapid rise in accessibility, convenience, affordability, and availability of a wide range of dairy foods. As a result, market expansion will be boosted by these factors during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The rising importance of organic dairy food is an emerging trend fueling the growth of the market.

Cattle are frequently given synthetic growth hormones to boost milk production. Antibiotics are used to treat sick animals to avoid contamination of their milk.

A number of health issues, including changes in endocrine function and the transmission of antibiotic-resistant infections from cattle to humans, may arise from prolonged consumption of such milk and other dairy products.

As a result, concerns about the adverse health effects of consuming non-organic dairy products have led to a growing global demand for organic dairy products.

Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and a higher nutritional value are the primary benefits of organic dairy products.

Though organic dairy products are more expensive than conventional dairy products, their demand has been consistently high among the urban population as a result of growing awareness of a healthy diet and rising disposable income.

Numerous retailers also offer organic dairy products through online distribution channels. Consequently, the global dairy food market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the growing significance of organic dairy products.

Key Challenges:

The spread of various diseases among dairy animals is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Over the years, a lot of transboundary animal diseases have spread from one country to another, which has harmed the dairy industry.

Transboundary animal diseases are on the rise as a result of the increased dairy animal trade, which exposes animals to new regions.

Rift Valley Fever and trypanosomiasis are two highly contagious diseases that may have a significant impact on production due to their negative effects on fertility, milk yield, milk quality, and puberty timing.

Moreover, cattle are the primary vector of the majority of zoonoses that cause human illness.

Diseases in dairy animals have an impact on both the production and consumption of dairy products. The global market's expansion during the forecast period will be slowed down as a result of this.

What are the key data covered in this Dairy Food Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Dairy Food Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Dairy Food Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Dairy Food Market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dairy Food Market vendors

