Dairy food market to grow by USD 114.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy food market size is expected to grow by USD 114.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 2.73% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy food market. However, factors such as distribution challenges in the packaged food and beverages sector may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the milk segment will be significant during the forecast period. Milk is a useful source of vitamins and nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12 (riboflavin), iodine, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2. The major factors driving the growth of the segment are rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in females, growing awareness of healthy eating habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the rising number of international market players. 

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The significant demand for dairy products in the APAC region is driven by rapid urban population growth. Urban people consume large amounts of dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Demand for dairy products will be affected by high population rates. Additionally, the use of online retail channels to purchase dairy products in this region has been boosted by expanding internet connectivity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The dairy food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Albertsons Companies Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., and Unilever PLC

