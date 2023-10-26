Dairy food market to grow by USD 114.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy food market size is expected to grow by USD 114.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 2.73% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy food market. However, factors such as distribution challenges in the packaged food and beverages sector may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the milk segment will be significant during the forecast period. Milk is a useful source of vitamins and nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12 (riboflavin), iodine, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2. The major factors driving the growth of the segment are rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in females, growing awareness of healthy eating habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the rising number of international market players.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The significant demand for dairy products in the APAC region is driven by rapid urban population growth. Urban people consume large amounts of dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Demand for dairy products will be affected by high population rates. Additionally, the use of online retail channels to purchase dairy products in this region has been boosted by expanding internet connectivity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The dairy food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Albertsons Companies Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., and Unilever PLC

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Dairy Based Beverages Market size is projected to increase by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027.

The dairy alternatives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,494.25 million.

Dairy Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 114.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio