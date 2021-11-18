Dairy Free Market Size to Grow by USD 11.12 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Blue Diamond Growers and Campbell Soup Co. Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dairy Free Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Beverages



Foods

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Dairy Free Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the dairy free market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dohler GmbH, Nestle SA, Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

The growing consumer preference for a vegan diet; rising cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies; and concerns over hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, allergies associated with plant-based sources, such as soy and almonds, will hamper the market growth.

Dairy Free Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the dairy free market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our research, 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the dairy free market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies will facilitate the dairy free market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Dairy Free Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy free market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dairy free market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dairy free market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy free market vendors

Dairy Free Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dohler GmbH, Nestle SA, Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

