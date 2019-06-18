Dairy-free Yogurt Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis by 2028 | Key Players: Daiya Foods, Hain Celestial, Good Karma Foods, Whitewave Foods, & Springfield Creamery: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Dairy-free yogurt is a part of healthy diet in the urban population since it involves fruit and vegetables, nuts, pulses and grains. Plant based foods are good source of fibre as it constitutes a larger part of balanced diet that helps in maintaining a good gut health.

Dairy-free yogurt market is driven by rise in consumers dealing with health issues pertaining to consumption of milk and milk products. On contrary, rise in number of health conscious consumers, demand for fortified dairy free products and rise in vegan population. Also, increase in demand for dairy-free yogurt products is led by trending food products in the urban areas. In addition, population with middle-level income in the developed countries contributes to the market growth during the forecast period. A major challenge that may hinder the market growth is fluctuation in price of raw material followed by high costs of manufacturing.

Application category for market includes coconut, soya, nuts and rice. By distribution channel, the market of dairy-free yogurt segmentation comprises hypermarket/supermarket, e-commerce and retail stores. By flavor, the market of dairy-free yogurt comprises mixed berries, pineapple and strawberry.

Geographical segmentation for dairy-free yogurt market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to demand for gluten-free products, increase in urbanization and growth in health conscious consumers.

North American and European markets are more likely to gain a higher traction during the forecast period owing to presence of key players, consumer preference for dairy-free yogurt products and health conscious consumers demanding vegan foods. The key players profiled in the dairy-free yogurt market report are Amande Cultured Almond Milk, Green Valley Organics, YOSO, Daiya Foods Inc, Good Karma Foods Inc, WhiteWave Inc, and Granarolo Group.

The global Dairy-free Yogurt market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Dairy-free Yogurt from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Dairy-free Yogurt market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Dairy-free Yogurt including:

General Mills Inc .

The Hain Celestial Group



Good Karma Foods, Inc.



The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone)



Daiya Foods Inc.



Forager Project LLC



Springfield Creamery, Inc.



Healthy Brands Collective Co.



Yoconut Dairy Free



Stonyfield Farm, Inc.



Kite Hill



Amande

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soy Yogurt



Almond Yogurt



Coconut Yogurt



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Direct Sales



Convenience Store



E-Retailers



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

