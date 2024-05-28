Dairy Ingredients Market to be Worth $93.2 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dairy Ingredients Market by Source (Milk, Whey), Type (Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein), and Application (Food {Bakery, Confectionery, Infant Food}, Beverages {Energy Drinks, Sport Drinks}, Health Supplements, Animal Feed)- Global Forecast to 2031,' the dairy ingredients market is expected to reach $93.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4994

The growth of this market is driven by the growing adoption of dairy ingredients in the food industry, increasing health and wellness trends, improvement in supply chain management, rising consumer awareness towards nutritional food, and increasing milk production. Additionally, technological developments in the dairy industry and emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities for dairy ingredient manufacturers. However, demand for plant-based non-dairy alternatives and increasing incidence of lactose intolerance restrain the market's growth.

Key Players:

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2021–2024). The key players profiled in the dairy ingredients market are Fonterra Co-Operative Group (New Zealand), Royal Frieslandcampina N.V. (Netherland), Arla Foods Amba (Denmark), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.), Sodiaal International (France), Lactalis Group (France), Agropur Cooperative (Canada), Schreiber Foods Inc. (U.S.), Savencia S.A. (France), Yili Group (China), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Gujrat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (India), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (China), Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Morinaga Milk Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The dairy ingredients market is segmented by source (milk and whey), type (milk powder {whole milk powder, skim milk powder, fat-filled milk powder}, whey protein {whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, whey protein hydrolysate}, milk protein {milk protein concentrate, milk protein isolate, milk protein hydrolysates}, casein and caseinates, third generation dairy ingredient {lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, alpha lactalbumin}, lactose and derivatives, buttermilk powder, whey permeate), application (food {bakery & confectionery, dairy products, infant food, other food applications}, beverage {energy drinks, sports drinks, dairy-based beverages, other beverage applications}, nutritional health supplements, animal feed, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4994

Key Findings in the Dairy Ingredients Market Study:

Among all sources studied in the report, in 2024, the milk segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy ingredients market. However, the whey segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing application in sports nutrition products, functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements and technological advancement in the dairy processing sector.

Among all types studied in the report, in 2024, the milk powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy ingredients market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its nutritional benefits, longer shelf life, varied application areas, and reduced transportation & storage costs. However, the milk protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Milk protein is a concentrated source of protein that is widely used in nutritious food and food fortification. This segment's rapid growth is attributed to its high protein content, versatile functional properties, and growing demand for sports nutrition and dietary supplements.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=4994

Among all applications studied in the report, in 2024, the food segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy ingredients market. However, the beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rapid growth of the fitness industry, increasing demand for energy drinks and sports drinks, and innovative product development within the beverage sector.

Among all the geographies studied in the report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic dairy ingredients, rising infant population, and increasing demand for western dairy products such as yogurt, fermented milk, and artisan dairy products.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-ingredients-market-4994

Scope of the report:

Dairy Ingredients Market—by Source

Milk

Whey

Dairy Ingredients Market—by Type

Milk Powder Whole Milk Powder ( WMP ) Skim Milk Powder ( SMP ) Fat Filled Milk Powder ( FFMP )

Whey Protein Whey Protein Isolate ( WPI ) Whey Protein Concentrate ( WPC ) Whey Protein Hydrolysate ( WPH )

Milk Protein Milk Protein Concentrate ( MPC ) Milk Protein Isolate ( MPI ) Milk Protein Hydrolysates (MPH)

Casein and Caseinates

Third Generation Dairy Ingredient Lactoferrin Lactoperoxidase Alpha Lactalbumin

Lactose and Derivatives

Butter Milk Powder

Whey Permeate

Dairy Ingredients Market—by Application

Food Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Infant Food Other Food Applications

Beverage Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Dairy-based Beverages Other Beverage Applications

Nutritional Health Supplements

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Dairy Ingredients Market—by Geography

North America U.S . Canada

Europe Germany France U.K . Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65836506

Related Reports

Functional Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acid, Probiotics), Source (Natural), and Application (Food and Beverage [Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Energy Drinks], Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2030

Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins and Amino Acids, Enzymes, Flavors, Vitamins, Minerals, Colors, Starter Cultures), Source (Natural), Application (Food {Bakery & Confectionery}, Beverages {Alcoholic Beverages}) - Global Forecast to 2030

Animal Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Dairy Protein (Milk Protein, Whey Protein, Casein Protein), Egg Protein, Gelatin) and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2027

Clean Label Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Flours, Colors, Flavors, Preservatives, Starch), Source (Plant-Based), Form (Dry Form, Liquid Form), Application (Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Meat Products) and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

Related Blogs:

Top 10 Companies in Dairy Ingredients Market

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/293/dairy-ingredients-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.