Dairy Ingredients Market to increase by USD 29.36 billion between 2022 to 2027; milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 29.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products is notably driving the dairy ingredients market. However, factors such as the rising vegan population may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Milk powders, Milk protein concentrates & isolates, Whey ingredients, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionery, Dairy products, Infant milk formula, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By type, the milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Milk powder is widely used in a variety of food products such as ice cream, sour milk, yogurt, chocolate, confectionery, baked goods, soups, and sauces. The consumption of these food products is increasing due to changing lifestyles, increased social media, and rising internet penetration. These factors are increasing the demand for milk powder in the food industry, which is driving the growth of the segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various factors such as the rising incidence of bone diseases, increasing awareness about healthy eating habits, rapid urbanization, and a surge in demand for dairy products drive the APAC market for dairy ingredients. The growth of the organized retail sector is also a significant contributing factor.

Company Insights

The dairy ingredients market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Volac International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market size is projected to increase by USD 10,586.05 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2022 and 2027.

The dairy alternatives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,494.25 million.

Dairy Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio