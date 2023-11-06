Dairy Ingredients Market to increase by USD 29.36 billion between 2022 to 2027; milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET

NEW YORK , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 29.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products is notably driving the dairy ingredients market. However, factors such as the rising vegan population may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Milk powders, Milk protein concentrates & isolates, Whey ingredients, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionery, Dairy products, Infant milk formula, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Ingredients Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis
By type, the milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Milk powder is widely used in a variety of food products such as ice cream, sour milk, yogurt, chocolate, confectionery, baked goods, soups, and sauces. The consumption of these food products is increasing due to changing lifestyles, increased social media, and rising internet penetration. These factors are increasing the demand for milk powder in the food industry, which is driving the growth of the segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various factors such as the rising incidence of bone diseases, increasing awareness about healthy eating habits, rapid urbanization, and a surge in demand for dairy products drive the APAC market for dairy ingredients. The growth of the organized retail sector is also a significant contributing factor.

Company Insights 
The dairy ingredients market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Volac International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market size is projected to increase by USD 10,586.05 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2022 and 2027.

The dairy alternatives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,494.25 million.

Dairy Ingredients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 29.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.08

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, India, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

The online video platform market by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography...
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022-2027| APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD. and more among the key market companies- Technavio

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022-2027| APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD. and more among the key market companies- Technavio

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8.75% during ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.