Dairy is Out. Extra Virgin Olive Oil is In. Wildgood Non-Dairy Ice Cream Launches Nationally

Made for ice cream lovers, Wildgood is creamy and decadent yet surprisingly lower in calories 1 and saturated fat. 2 The brand launches with eight flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Coffee, Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Sea Salt Caramel and Mint Chocolate Chip. Each flavor is made from pronounceable vegan ingredients and contains less than 2g of saturated fat per serving.

Born out of a passion for personal and planetary health, Greek artisanal ice cream maker and Wildgood's founder Sotiris Tsichlopoulos , who also founded one of the most beloved ice cream brands in Athens, Greece, crafted the frozen treat with a single goal. "It's been my mission to share a plant-based ice cream that would win over even the most discerning ice cream connoisseur," explained Tsichlopoulos. "I created Wildgood to deliver the deliciousness of premium ice cream without compromising taste and texture."

Using olives pressed at his family's ancient groves in Greece, Tsichlopoulos spent eight years on a quest to perfect the ultimate replacement for ice cream. Tsichlopoulos believes extra virgin olive oil is the perfect starting point for a plant-based ice cream that will fit seamlessly into a naturally healthier, happier, and more sustainable way of life.

Wildgood uses no alternative milks, just extra virgin olive oil, and a handful of easy-to-read plant-based ingredients. As a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is one of the most versatile ingredients on the planet. After harvesting and pressing in Greece, the super-premium olive oil used in Wildgood is sent to the U.S. where filtered water, plant-based proteins and fibers and premium ingredients such as organic coffee, fresh pistachios and Alphonso mango are churned to create the finished product. The result is a light, simple, yet incredibly flavorful and creamy non-dairy frozen dessert.

"We have been so excited by the reviews to date from dessert aficionados and ice cream lovers all around the country who have been sharing their reactions and testimonials on social media," said Tsichlopoulos. "Media and influencers have also listed us as a must-try. We believe Wildgood can be a real game changer, not just for those who are leading a dairy-free lifestyle, but for anyone looking to change things up in a healthier and delicious way."

You can purchase Wildgood at wildgood.com for $9 per pint (plus tax and shipping). Wildgood is also available at select grocery stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including: Wegmans, Whole Foods, ShopRite and Stop & Shop. It will also be available at select Harris Teeter locations starting May 15, 2021.

To learn more about Wildgood, purchase pints or locate the nearest retailer, visit wildgood.com and follow Wildgood on Instagram at @wildgood and on Facebook at /wildgoodco.

About Wildgood

Founded by Greek artisanal ice cream maker Sotiris Tsichlopoulos, Wildgood is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based frozen treat made with extra virgin olive oil. Inspired by the Mediterranean diet, Wildgood uses nature's good fat to capture the deliciously creamy texture of premium ice cream with less than 2g of saturated fat per serving and 100% vegan ingredients. Tsichlopoulos's innovation is backed by Gary Hirshberg, the co-founder of Stonyfield and other culinary leaders.

The Wildgood line features eight flavors including Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Coffee, Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Sea Salt Caramel and Mint Chocolate Chip. Wildgood is available for purchase at select Shoprite, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and Harris Teeter locations or online at wildgood.com .

1 Wildgood has 20% fewer calories than the leading non-dairy pint and 45% fewer calories than the leading premium ice cream pint.

2 Wildgood has 80% less saturated fat than then leading non-dairy pint and 85% less saturated fat than the leading premium ice cream pint.

