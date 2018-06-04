Dairy MAX and Western Dairy Association Announce Completion of Merger

Two of the leading dairy councils in America, Texas-based Dairy MAX and Colorado-based Western Dairy Association, have a long history of affirming the efforts of dairy farmers in their regions and providing information about the nutrition and benefits of dairy. The combined organization, which will be known as Dairy MAX, represents more than 900 dairy farmers and their families in seven states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote dairy, develop new dairy foods, provide educational information and increase consumption. It does so with a team of experts in dairy farming, education, health and wellness and business, working with organizations such as the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP).

"It is an exciting day for our regional dairy council and for the dairy farmers we represent," said Mike Konkle, CEO of Dairy MAX. "Dairy MAX highlights the importance of American agriculture and dairy farming, helping to grow impact in our communities year after year. We believe that dairy products are simple solutions to everyday hunger, nutrition and dietary needs – and that's a key message we're committed to sharing as part of the newly shaped Dairy MAX."

Long considered a nutrient powerhouse, dairy plays an impressive role in community health, whole child wellness, athletic performance and family meal enjoyment. Dairy MAX works through five key program areas to bring this message forth:

Business Development teams up with the NFL, specifically working in Dallas , Denver and Houston . In 2016, Dairy MAX was proudly named the official nutrition partner of the Dallas Cowboys. The group also partners with colleges, high schools and regional businesses.

Consumer Communications corrects dairy myths, shares dairy recipes and highlights trending topics to reach families through digital media content and social media, as well as live appearances at family-friendly gatherings like state fairs and stock shows.

Health and Wellness communicates science-based research to and with dietitians, physicians, sports nutritionists, lecturers, chefs and bloggers, reaching out at conferences and in the media to share healthy recipes that showcase the power of dairy in delicious culinary applications.

Industry Image and Relations shares the story of the dairy farmer through videos, fact sheets and farm tours, reaching consumers, industry stakeholders and future advocates. The organization excels at providing training resources for farmers seeking help with an industry issue, positive or negative.

School Marketing reaches students, school educators and parents with youth wellness programs. This includes education on the important connection between good nutrition, physical activity and academic success, primarily through the execution of Fuel Up to Play 60 programming alongside NFL partners.

To learn more about hardworking dairy farm families, dairy's role in nourishing our communities and fighting hunger and the health benefits dairy provides, visit DairyMAX.org.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in seven states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote American agriculture, support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

