DAIRY MAX NAMES KEIRA LOMBARDO NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy MAX, a leading regional dairy council representing over 900 dairy farmers across eight states, officially announced that Keira Lombardo of Southlake, Texas, has been named its new chief executive officer. Lombardo is an accomplished agricultural leader with more than 20 years of experience.

Lombardo will begin her tenure at Dairy MAX on December 2, 2024, and will transition into the role of retiring CEO Mike Konkle, who has served as CEO since 2007.

Keira Lombardo, incoming CEO for Dairy MAX.

Dairy MAX Board Chair Mary Kraft, CEO of Kraft Family Dairies, expressed the Board's deep appreciation for Konkle's leadership. "Under Mike's guidance, Dairy MAX has flourished, expanding our reach and impact for dairy farmers across the region," said Kraft. "Keira brings a wealth of experience to Dairy MAX, with a passion for farmers, sustainability and agriculture."

Most recently, Lombardo served as chief administrative officer at Smithfield Foods, a global food and agriculture company and leader in pork production. In this role, she oversaw a broad range of functions, including corporate communications, government affairs, sustainability, investor relations and human resources.

"I am honored to serve as the next CEO of Dairy MAX," said Lombardo. "I have a deep respect for the hard work and dedication of dairy farmers, and I am passionate about ensuring the continued success of this vital industry. I look forward to working with the talented Dairy MAX team to champion dairy, advocate for our farmers and connect with consumers across the region."

With a commitment to advancing sustainability and social impact within the food and agriculture space, Lombardo embodies a people-powered approach to leadership. Her adaptable leadership style fosters a high-performing team of inclusivity and belonging, where individuals are empowered to drive meaningful change.

"Keira's proven track record of success in building strong relationships, navigating complex issues and fostering growth aligns with Dairy MAX's mission," stated Barb O'Brien, president and CEO of Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI). "Her extensive experience in the food and agriculture industry, coupled with her leadership skills, make her the right fit for the Dairy MAX team."

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote American agriculture, support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

SOURCE Dairy MAX