Dairy Protein Market to Hit USD 18.49 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent

PUNE, India, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for dairy proteins rises, driven by increasing population and improved socioeconomic conditions, the market for dairy ingredients such as Dairy Protein is rising. Dairy proteins are integral to various high-demand products, including sports nutrition supplements, protein bars, meal replacement shakes, infant formulas, yogurt, and baked goods, owing to their superior nutritional and functional benefits.

The market is sustained by the popularity of Whey Protein powders among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for muscle recovery and growth. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, bolstered by innovations and increased applications across dietary supplements and functional foods. As consumer preferences shift towards high-protein diets and healthier options, dairy proteins remain a key component, ensuring sustained market growth and evolving product offerings.

Market Size in 2023 USD 12.46 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 18.49 Billion CAGR 5.8 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered by Form by Type by Application by Region Drivers ● Growing Health Consciousness ● Rising Demand for Functional Foods Restrain ● Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Proteins ● Price Volatility of Dairy Products Opportunities ● Innovation in Dairy Protein Products ● Sustainable Dairy Farming Practices Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Dairy Protein Market Embraces Innovation and Sustainability

The dairy protein market is experiencing a wave of innovation, driven by advancements in technology and evolving consumer preferences. Innovative filtration methods, such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration, are enhancing the purity and nutritional value of dairy proteins, transforming the casein sector by effectively utilizing dairy waste. Whey and casein isolates are becoming increasingly popular and valued for their versatility in sports nutrition and plant-based products. Specialized ingredients such as whey protein hydrolysates and micellar casein are provided to niche markets, including infant nutrition and medical foods. New protein-enhanced products are hitting the market, with FrieslandCampina Ingredients launching Biotis Fermentis, a blend of whey protein, prebiotics, and probiotics offering multiple health benefits. Additionally, the industry is focusing on sustainable production methods and exploring plant-based alternatives to meet growing consumer demands for eco-friendly and diverse protein options.

Dairy Protein Market Segment Analysis: Key Focusing Area

The Dairy Protein Market is segmented into forms, which includes Solid and Liquid. The solid segment dominated the form segment of the Dairy Protein Market in the year 2023 due to its widespread use in protein bars, powders, and supplements, offering convenience and versatility. Solid forms are preferred for their longer shelf life, ease of storage, and incorporation into various food products. This format provides to health-conscious consumers and athletes who value practicality and portability in their dietary supplements, driving its dominance in the market.

Dairy Protein Market: Regional Analysis

India, as the world's leading milk producer, contributes 25% of global dairy output. Its dairy protein market is growing significantly, with a 58% increase in production over the past nine years and a CAGR of 6%. Key growth drivers include substantial infrastructure investments and government initiatives like the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

Globally, consumer interest in protein is rising as China (36%), India (34%), and Japan (28%) lead in high-protein product demand, while the US (27%), Canada (25%), Australia (22%), and the UK (17%) it shows significant growth. As per capita income increases, especially in India, consumer preference shifts towards premium and nutritious dairy products. This trend is reflected by accelerated spending on dairy and packaged foods, bolstering market share and supply. Enhanced protein offerings are gaining traction, reflecting a broader global shift towards healthier, protein-rich diets.

Dairy Protein Market: Segmentation

By Form

Solid Liquid

By Type

Whey protein Milk Protein Concentrate Casein and derivatives

By Application

Food and Beverages Infant Nutrition Personal Care and Cosmetics Others

Global Dairy Protein Market Key players

Dairy Protein Market Key Players in North America

Saputo Inc. - Montreal, Canada Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. - Hilmar, California , USA Cargill , Inc. - Minneapolis, Minnesota , USA Dean Foods - Dallas, Texas , USA Saputo Dairy USA - Lincolnshire, Illinois , USA Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Longueuil, Canada

Dairy Protein Market Giants in Europe

Arla Foods - Viby, Denmark Glanbia plc - Kilkenny , Ireland FrieslandCampina - Amersfoort, Netherlands Lactalis Group - Laval , France Sodiaal - Paris, France Nestlé S.A. - Vevey, Switzerland Kerry Group - Tralee, Ireland Danone S.A. - Paris, France Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company - Tatuanui, New Zealand

Dairy Protein Market Key Players in Asia Pacific

Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) - Anand, India Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. - Tokyo, Japan Royal DSM - Heerlen, Netherlands

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Dairy Protein market, combining both quantitative and qualitative insights. It covers segment analysis, current trends, market dynamics, challenges, and forecasts for the industry from 2024 to 2030.

Utilizing Porter's Five Forces framework, the report examines the power of buyers and suppliers, supporting stakeholders in making informed decisions and strengthening supplier-buyer relationships.

A detailed look at market segmentation covers key opportunities within the Dairy Protein sector.

Major countries within each region are mapped according to their revenue contributions, highlighting their impact on the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

