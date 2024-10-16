Dairy Runway Entrepreneurship Program Opens Applications for Fourth Round

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell University's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) encourages food innovators with ideas for value-added dairy products to apply for the next cohort of Dairy Runway. Funded through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order, this free entrepreneurship program focuses on customer discovery and includes training in prototype development.

Cohorts start with a six-week online course that introduces participants to the customer discovery process, including how to develop a Business Model Canvas. The course combines self-directed online learning activities with Zoom-based class meetings and one-on-one instructor check-ins. Virtual class sessions feature discussions with industry experts from creative marketing agencies and established retailers.

"Dairy remains the cornerstone of New York's agricultural economy, and supporting value-added innovation is critical to ensuring its vitality," said Jenn Smith, CREA's Director of Food and Ag Startup Programs. "The education and training provided through Dairy Runway enables producers to meet the growing demand for new, high-quality dairy products. We're already seeing success stories and look forward to supporting this next cohort."

Upon successful completion of the virtual course, participants advance to the second phase of the program, the Kitchen Incubator. During this stage, participants receive fully funded access to Cornell's food processing facilities for prototype development guided by dairy specialists and food technicians. In addition to this technical training, the Kitchen Incubator provides one-on-one business coaching with a Cornell Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

Since launching Dairy Runway in partnership with the Northeast Dairy Foods Research Center (NDFRC) in 2023, CREA has hosted three cohorts with products varying from alcohol-infused fudge to nutritional supplements. Over the past 18 months, 24 teams have completed the program's entrepreneurship course, and 12 teams have completed the Kitchen Incubator phase. The third cohort, which consists of seven teams, recently advanced into the Kitchen Incubator phase.

"Ensuring that our dairy farmers and other food producers have access to the training and education needed to transform innovative ideas into value-added products is critical for the future of dairy," said Dr. Samuel Alcaine, director of the NDFRC and associate professor at Cornell's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. "We're excited to work with this next group of innovators and build on the success of previous cohorts."

Applications for Dairy Runway close January 6, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. CREA will host three information sessions for interested food innovators to learn more about the program's requirements and benefits. Register for a session here.

To learn more about the Dairy Runway program and apply, visit: www.dairyinnovation.org/dairy-runway-program/

