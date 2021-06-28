Dairy.com Acquires ever.ag, Uniting 30 Years of Expertise from Proven Agribusiness Innovators

" Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to helping our clients unlock higher potential and profitability in their businesses," said Dairy.com's Chief Executive Officer Scott Sexton. "By adding ever.ag's solutions and team members to our existing operations, we are now even more capable of supporting the connected agriculture supply chain and ultimately empowering it to feed a growing world."

Ever.ag and Dairy.com's Blimling and Associates division already serve several of the same notable customers, all of which will have direct access to the extended portfolio of solutions from the combined provider. Ultimately, the company's vision is to enable everyone involved in the agriculture industry, from farmers and co-ops to processors and end-users, to leverage multiple options for powering their part of the agricultural supply chain.

"Over the last 30 years, Dairy.com, the Blimling companies, and ever.ag have constantly evolved and introduced innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of the agriculture industry," said ever.ag Principal Brian Rice. "Combining our businesses is a natural next step."

With the acquisition of ever.ag, Dairy.com has over 200 team members in seven global locations, with 65 specifically dedicated to supporting the risk management and market intelligence needs of thousands of farmers and hundreds of commercial firms. As part of its commitment to connected supply chains, the company will be positioned to bring together elements of ever.ag's pioneering Vault farm software with Dairy.com's leading My Dairy Dashboard technology and proprietary producer portals.

"The Blimling and ever.ag teams have always admired each other," said Blimling and Associates President Phil Plourd. "It's going to be really exciting to serve clients with the combined strength of our expertise and resources."

About Dairy.com

Dairy.com is the leading provider of technology, services, and intelligence platforms to the dairy industry. We help our clients deliver nutritious and delicious dairy products to consumers worldwide, connecting every stakeholder in the supply chain from farm to table.

About ever.ag

ever.ag provides price risk management solutions across the agricultural commodity supply chain. Our efforts serve everyone from the farm producer to the commercial end-user, and anyone in between who has exposure to commodity price risk. Our mission is to arm our clients with the right tools and information for participation in a very competitive marketplace.

