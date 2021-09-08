Dairy.com Trading Exchange Volumes Reach Record Levels - A New Platform in 2022 Will Boost Activity Even More

Dairy.com's Trading Exchange now facilitates movement of over 7,000 truckloads each month. Tweet this

To support this uptick in demand and expand into more commodity markets, Dairy.com also previewed new investments planned for 2022. According to Scott Smith, Chief Technology Officer, the next generation Trading Exchange will move away from a traditional rigid product orientation and will instead offer more flexibility and customization in setting up individual ingredients. Additionally, popular features supporting pricing, settlement and transportation will be extended to all commodities. Haulers will benefit from more robust and user-friendly schedule views.

"The Trading Exchange has served the industry quite well for over 20-years," Smith said. "However, it is time for an overhaul, and we're excited to have already started this project. As the industry continues to evolve into more custom ingredients, we hear more customers wanting to standardize on Dairy.com technology for all in-bound and out-bound movements. We need to support everything that dairy plants touch. That means everything from milk reloads, to orange juice, to high-protein blends, to liquid sugar, to diesel fuel. That's all on the drawing board."

About Dairy.com

Dairy.com is the leading provider of technology, services, and intelligence platforms to the dairy industry. Our mission is to enable the supply chain to feed a growing world. Every day, we help our clients deliver nutritious and delicious dairy products to consumers worldwide, connecting every stakeholder in the supply chain from farm to table.

