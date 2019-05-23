Dairyland & Avangrid Renewables Announce New Wind Contract

LA CROSSE, Wis., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairyland Power Cooperative has finalized a power purchase agreement with Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), for 52 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from the Tatanka Ridge Wind Farm proposed for Deuel County, SD, northeast of Brookings.

Dairyland's portion of Tatanka Ridge's output would represent enough renewable energy to power approximately 16,000 homes. Avangrid Renewables is the owner and developer of the facility.

"Diversifying our generation mix is a key strategic priority for Dairyland and our cooperative membership. Tatanka Ridge will significantly increase our investment in sustainable, renewable energy," said Rob Palmberg, Dairyland Vice President, Strategic Planning. "Dairyland has collaborated twice with Avangrid Renewables on existing wind energy projects and we are excited to work together again."

The 154.8 MW Tatanka Ridge would encompass approximately 18,000 acres of primarily corn and soybean farms and cattle ranches, leased from more than 100 landowners. Between land lease payments and taxes, the wind farm would inject $1.7 million of economic benefits annually. The project will generate wind energy from 56 GE wind turbines, with construction anticipated to begin later this year. Commercial operation is expected by year-end 2020.

"Repeat customers like Dairyland understand how these partnerships and projects create long-term positive impacts in the communities where we build," said Barrett Stambler, Avangrid Renewables' Vice President of Origination. "Helping to diversify their generation portfolio with clean, competitive energy supply will also deliver new investment in South Dakota."

About Dairyland Power Cooperative: Dairyland, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, was formed in December 1941. Headquartered in La Crosse, Wis., Dairyland provides the wholesale electrical requirements for 24 distribution cooperatives and 17 municipal utilities. These cooperatives and municipals, in turn, supply the energy needs of more than a half-million people in the four-state service area. For more information, visit www.DairylandPower.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $32 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.1 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities primarily using wind power. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with one of the largest renewable asset bases of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

SOURCE Dairyland Power Cooperative

