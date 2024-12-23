DAISO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENINGS OF FOUR NEW STORES IN CALIFORNIA ON JANUARY 4TH

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the global retail chain renowned for its unique and affordable products, is excited to announce the grand opening of four new stores in California on January 4th, 2025. The new locations will be in Santa Maria, Foster City, Apple Valley, and Riverside. 2025 brings great growth for Daiso, kicking off the year with these four new stores, marking an exciting chapter in the brand's continued expansion.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in California with four new store openings," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "California has been a key market for us, and we're grateful for the support of our customers. These new stores reflect the demand for Daiso's wide range of affordable and innovative products."

The new stores will offer an extensive selection across multiple categories, including home essentials, kitchenware, beauty items, stationery, and exclusive Japanese snacks.

"California shoppers have embraced Daiso's concept, and we're excited to make our products more accessible with these new locations," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We currently operate 167 stores across eight states, and these openings will allow us to serve our loyal customers while reaching new communities."

To celebrate the grand openings, Daiso will offer exclusive promotions at all four locations. The first 100 customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 on January 4th and 5th will receive a special Daiso goodie bag. It's a way for Daiso to show appreciation to both new and loyal shoppers.

The four new stores will be located at:

2286 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

93455 973 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404

94404 19105 Bear Valley Rd, Suite 3, Apple Valley, CA 92308

92308 3780 Tyler St, Riverside, CA 92503

Each store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit and explore their latest selection of affordable and unique products.

About Daiso:

Founded in Japan, Daiso is a global retail chain offering an expansive selection of affordable products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has since expanded across multiple states. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

