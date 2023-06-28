DAISO ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN TEXAS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FLEXE AND JT LOGISTICS

News provided by

Daiso USA

28 Jun, 2023, 14:20 ET

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, a leading retail company specializing in Japanese-inspired products, is delighted to announce the opening of its second US Distribution Center. The new facility, established in collaboration with Flexe and JT Logistics, will commence operations in July, serving as a pivotal hub for the company's expanding network.

Continue Reading
New Daiso distribution center in Texas.
New Daiso distribution center in Texas.
Daiso leadership team visiting new distribution center in Texas.
Daiso leadership team visiting new distribution center in Texas.

Daiso's decision to establish a distribution center in DeSoto, Texas aligns with its strategic vision of enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the increasing demand for its unique product range. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience, this investment marks an important milestone for Daiso's growth and expansion plans in the United States.

The collaboration with Flexe and JT Logistics brings together the expertise and capabilities of two renowned industry leaders. Flexe, the programmatic logistics leader, delivers supply chain flexibility through its technology platform and warehouse network. JT Logistics, a leading logistics service provider and Flexe Logistics Network operator, offers its expertise in managing seamless distribution operations.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new distribution center in Texas," said Marie Christensen, VP of Supply Chain for Daiso. "This facility will not only enable us to enhance our operational capabilities but also ensure timely and efficient delivery of our products to our valued customers. We are excited to partner with Flexe and JT Logistics, and we are confident that their expertise will play a crucial role in our growth strategy."

About Daiso:
Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 as it continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

About Flexe:
Flexe solves the hardest omnichannel logistics problems for the world's largest retailers and brands. Integrating technology, open logistics networks and elastic economic models allows Flexe customers to move fast, at scale and with precision. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe brings deep logistics expertise and enterprise-grade technology to deliver innovative eCommerce fulfillment, retail distribution and network capacity programs to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.flexe.com.

SOURCE Daiso USA

Also from this source

DAISO CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF 100TH STORE AT STONESTOWN GALLERIA, SAN FRANCISCO

DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN HENDERSON, NEVADA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.