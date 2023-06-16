DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN HENDERSON, NEVADA

News provided by

Daiso USA

16 Jun, 2023, 15:41 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso is pleased to announce that it will open a new store at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center in Henderson, Nevada on June 24. This opening marks the 5th Daiso location in Nevada.

As a value driven company, Daiso's retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price. "Our mission is to create joy through a fun shopping experience with unique products at an extraordinary value. Daiso's expansion into new markets aligns with our vision to create an opportunity for everybody to Discover Daiso!" says Lance Twitty, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Daiso USA.

The Daiso store at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center encompasses 5,000 square feet, and features items that include products from stationery, kitchen, cosmetics, home goods and more. This will be Daiso's 99th store in North America. Across the globe, the retailer has more than 5,500 stores and 3,300 stores in Japan alone. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "Expanding in Nevada is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 98 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024. Nevada based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the state. That certainly influenced our timing of expanding within Nevada early in our growth strategy."

Daiso will celebrate its soft opening at Whitney Ranch Shopping Center on Wednesday, June 21, beginning at 2 p.m. The official grand opening of the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center store is on Saturday, June 24. The first 100 customers that make a minimum purchase of $30 on June 24th and 25th will receive a free goodie bag.

The Whitney Ranch Shopping Center Daiso store is anchored by neighboring tenant Ross and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Daiso was founded in 1977 in Japan and entered the US market in 2005. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

Also from this source

DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.