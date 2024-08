DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening at NoHo West in North Hollywood, California on August 24th. "We are thrilled to open our store at NoHo West," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant North Hollywood community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."

The new Daiso store at NoHo West encompasses 6,204 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food, and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "California based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 145 units in 8 states with more states opening in 2024."

On both Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th, the first 100 customers to shop at the NoHo West location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive an exclusive goodie bag. These special offerings are Daiso's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers to join in the celebration. The NoHo West Daiso, at 6130 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Suite 115, is by neighboring tenant Trader Joe's and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in Anaheim, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA