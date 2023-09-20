DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening at Sunrise Village in Puyallup, Washington on October 7th. "We are thrilled to open our store at Sunrise Village," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant Puyallup community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."

The new Daiso store at Sunrise Village encompasses 7,092 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food, and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "Washington based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 104 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024".

On both Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th, the first 100 customers to shop at the Sunrise Village location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a free goodie bag and a plushie. These special offerings are Daiso's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers to join in the celebration. The Sunrise Village Daiso is anchored by neighboring tenant Famous Footwear and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

About Daiso:
Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

