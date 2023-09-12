DAISY® BRAND BRINGS INNOVATION TO THE DIPS CATEGORY WITH NEW FRENCH ONION AND CREAMY RANCH SOUR CREAM DIPS

Great ready to Dip a Dollop with these new dips made with America's favorite sour cream

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daisy®, America's number one* brand of sour cream and cottage cheese, introduces a new way to dip a dollop with Daisy Sour Cream Dips. Now available at major retailers, this innovation adds a carefully curated blend of herbs and spices to fan-favorite Daisy sour cream – delivering creamy dips that complement any snack or mealtime spread.

The new Daisy Brand Sour Cream Dips come in two great-tasting flavors, made with ingredients you could find in your kitchen:

  • Daisy French Onion: Daisy French Onion offers a robust caramelly-toasted onion flavor with delicate garlic undertones.

  • Daisy Creamy Ranch: Daisy Creamy Ranch features a full-bodied garlic flavor with a mix of hand-selected spices for fresh flavor in every bite.

Daisy Sour Cream Dips are made with clean, high-quality ingredients. True to Daisy's Pure & Natural heritage, the dips are free from thickeners, stabilizers, preservatives, added MSG (monosodium glutamate), and non-dairy allergens.

"Daisy Dips are delicately blended to deliver a creamy, dynamic flavor that is so fresh you would swear they were made from scratch," said Erik Christensen, Director of Marketing. "We are excited for consumers to now be able to dip a dollop with Daisy."

Daisy Sour Cream Dips are currently available at select national and regional retailers.

*America's #1 and America's Favorite claims based on IRI Multi-Outlet Volume Sales 52-week data ending 8/13/23.

About Daisy
For more than 100 years and five generations, Daisy has been a family-owned and operated company committed to providing the freshest, most wholesome dairy products. Today, Daisy Brand is the nation's best-selling brand of sour cream and cottage cheese. Daisy's commitment to their Pure & Natural heritage means all products are free from preservatives, stabilizers, gums, or thickeners. It's as much about what's not in the package, as it is about what is in the package. All Daisy Brand products can be found at retailers and restaurants nationwide. Visit www.daisybrand.com for more information.

SOURCE Daisy

