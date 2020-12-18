Daisy Pictures Inc. and Kristian Denver Diaz's Timely Debut Feature Retrocausality Opening up to Rave Reviews on Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristian Denver Diaz, releases his debut feature film, Retrocausality, exclusively on Amazon Prime in the USA and UK on Christmas Day. The film has opened up to rave reviews worldwide and currently has an 8.8 rating on IMDB.

"Retrocausality is a perfectly-timed flick that centers the beginning of a global pandemic," said Erika Harrison from Flickeringmyth.com

Poster for Retrocausality. Elisabeth Rioux stars in Retrocausality.

"The quirky and cleverly narrated indie takes place at the beginning of a global pandemic and follows Scott (Kristian Denver Diaz), a 22-year-old blockbuster actor as he navigates dealing with his mom (Aliser Ramos) who is infected with a strange new virus, and finding a mystery woman, Max (Elisabeth Rioux), who he has a strange, powerful connection with-- before it's too late," Wayne Ayers from Whereisthebuzz.com

The indie film also stars fellow Canadian Elisabeth Rioux, a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur. Elisabeth currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Clips and trailers of Retrocausality have surpassed 100 million views on social media.

Retrocausality will be available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK this Christmas.

About Daisy Pictures Inc.

Daisy Pictures Inc. is a Canadian film production company located in Calgary, Alberta. Daisy Pictures Inc. is expanding worldwide with a slate of feature films and a television series in development for 2021.

