Daisy's Mothers With Angels Forms 501c3 for National Expansion

"Daisy was an angel here on earth, and today, she's an angel in heaven. She was my partner, my best friend, my shining rock-star. Through the loss of our son, and her long battle with cancer, she never quit. She always found a reason and a way to smile and turn life's challenges into opportunities to help others. Taking her vision and formalizing it as a non-profit organization is my way of finishing what she ran out of days to do. This is her dream, her legacy, and my honor to see it through for her." says her husband, Jay.

A GoFundMe account has been established in an effort to raise $25,000 to fund the first round of expansion. The goal is to have a local chapter, with a team of professional grief counselors and volunteers who have experienced the loss of a child, in every children's hospital in the nation. To donate or share, please visit https://daisysmotherswithangels.com/ or https://gf.me/u/y5r349. Your generosity and compassion can help us make a difference.

About Daisy's Mothers With Angels

We are a non-profit organization actively expanding to meet the needs of mothers who are coping with the loss of a child. If you or someone you love has experienced this tragic loss and needs help, or wants to help, please reach out. There is hope. There can be peace. To learn more about Daisy's Mothers With Angels, please visit us at https://daisysmotherswithangels.com/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/motherswithanangel.

