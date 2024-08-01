Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. Inks 44,100-SF, Full-Floor Lease at Mitsui Fudosan America's 1251 Avenue of the Americas

Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. Will Relocate NY Headquarters in early 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. (DCMA) and Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA) announced today that financial services company DCMA has signed a 20-year lease for 44,100 square feet spanning the 49th floor of 1251 Avenue of the Americas. DCMA will relocate its New York headquarters from the Financial District to a new space that reflects its commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for its valued clients and colleagues.

"We are excited to mark our 60th anniversary as a registered broker-dealer in the U.S. in 2025 with a relocation to a new state-of-the-art office space in the heart of Midtown. This investment is part of our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible service, and I am confident that it will help us achieve even greater success in the years to come," said DCMA's Chairman and CEO Keiji Machida.

The design of DCMA's new U.S. headquarters promotes collaboration and in-person relationship building to maximize the benefits of hybrid work. DCMA will introduce a hoteling concept into the design along with high-tech, user-friendly solutions so employees can work seamlessly in both the office and virtual environments. The new office design is a demonstration of DCMA's strong commitment to sustainability by integrating energy-efficient features, and it aims to further its dedication to promoting health and well-being through the pursuit of WELL Certification.

"We've had a unique opportunity over the past few years to study how our people work. The new office space is built on those findings, with a core focus on flexibility, collaboration space and state-of-the-art technology. Our goal is to deliver a great client and employee experience that showcases our brand and culture of innovation. We're really excited and look forward to taking our business to the next level at 1251," said DCMA's CAO Brian McQuade.

1251 Avenue of the Americas has earned the reputation as one of New York City's best-managed properties with continued investment in the trophy tower. MFA is currently wrapping up construction of a tenant-only conference facility. The freshly renovated lobby, complete with modern elevators, will feature three new restaurant offerings that are scheduled to open shortly.

"We are delighted to welcome Daiwa, with which we have a long-standing partnership in Japan, to 1251 Avenue of the Americas," said MFA President Takeyoshi Sugimoto. "We are honored to expand our relationship with Daiwa globally and to support its business in the United States as well."

MFA CEO John Kessler stated, "Midtown Manhattan's top-tier space is benefiting from the flight-to-quality trend that's happening, and, with its tenant-focused amenity offerings and highly desirable location, 1251 Avenue of the Americas continues to attract tenants seeking a comprehensive workplace experience."

Daiwa joins a prominent roster of tenants at 1251 Avenue of the Americas that includes global law firms, banking institutions and asset managers.

Newmark's David Falk and Peter Shimkin represented MFA. DCMA was represented by Savills' Erik Schmall and Scott Weiss.

About Mitsui Fudosan America

Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $66 billion of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in Washington, DC; Dallas; San Francisco; Los Angeles; and Honolulu. MFA has been active in the United States since the 1970s, and currently owns commercial, residential and hotel properties throughout the country.

About Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. (DCMA), was incorporated in 1964. DCMA is a New York-based registered securities broker-dealer, a futures commission merchant, a primary dealer of U.S. Treasury securities, and a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other major U.S. exchanges. Our main focus is on the sales and trading of Japanese, Asian, and U.S. equities, fixed income instruments, financial futures, and investment banking for institutional customers. DCMA's ultimate parent company is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

1251 Avenue of the Americas Media Contact:

Mira Matic

973-980-0770

[email protected]

Daiwa Capital Markets America Media Contact:

Jessica Webster

212-612-6342

[email protected]

SOURCE Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.; Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.