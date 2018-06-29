(*1) DT Development Vietnam LLC established on September 20, 2016.

(*2) The Vinata Towers Project (provisional project name) is a two-phase real estate development project in the Cau Giay District of Hanoi.



(Image: Completed Project https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201806295489-O1-L578T6iM)



The apartment complex is located in the Cau Giay District, approximately 8 km to the westward from the central district of Hanoi, where foreign embassies and international schools including the Japanese school of Hanoi are located. Moreover, Japanese restaurants and retail shops within the neighborhood contribute to a convenient lifestyle for the tenants. Since Roygent Parks Hanoi is the first rental housing project in this district developed by Japanese companies from the beginning of conceptual design, followed by construction and through management, Daiwa and Taisei believe that the apartment complex will offer not only a quality living environment but also unique services to the tenants by incorporating know-how obtained through their distinctive experience in Japan.



Key points

1. Serviced apartments uniquely designed, developed, styled, constructed and managed by Japanese companies, enabling hotel-like lifestyle

2. Concierge services in Japanese and enhanced public facilities for comfortable everyday life



For details, please visit https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201806295489-O1-79YeKk98.pdf

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiwa-house-industry-and-taisei-corporation-undertake-co-investment-project-for-their-first-rental-business-of-serviced-apartments-in-vietnam-300674565.html

SOURCE Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., Taisei Corporation

Related Links

http://www.taisei.co.jp/english/

http://www.daiwahouse.co.jp/English/

