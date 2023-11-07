Daiwa Securities Deputy President Tashiro Joins USJF Board

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiko Tashiro, deputy president of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., has joined the board of the United States-Japan Foundation.

Tashiro's current responsibilities include overseeing the brokerage's sustainability and overseas operations. She chaired Daiwa Capital Markets America in New York from 2013-2016.

"It is an honor to have the chance to work as a Trustee of the Foundation," Tashiro said. "I admire how USJF has helped bring the two countries closer and hope to contribute to make it even stronger. I believe it is important for us to learn and share how to build a sustainable society that leaves no one behind."

"Keiko's deep knowledge of both finance and socially responsible business practices makes her the perfect addition to our board," said USJF Chairman Lawrence K. Fish. "We welcome her expertise as we look to maximize the social impact of our spending."

Tashiro is a vice chair of Keizai Doyukai, the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, which is chaired by Tak Niinami, USJF's vice chairman. She joined Daiwa -- Japan's second-largest brokerage -- in 1986, following her graduation from Waseda University. She later received an MBA from Stanford University, and attended the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

In addition to Chairman Fish and Vice Chairman Niinami, the members of the USJF board are: Wendy Cutler; Richard E. Dyck, Colleen Hanabusa, James M. Kondo, Craig M. Mullaney, Richard J. Samuels, Donna Tanoue, and Takeshi Ueshima.

The United States-Japan Foundation was started in 1980 with a mission of improving relations between the two countries. It has since given out more than $100 million in grants, and oversees the US-Japan Leadership Program with a network of 500 fellows from the two countries.

News Releases in Similar Topics

