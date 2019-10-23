Daiya Appoints Michael Watt as Chief Executive Officer

Watt, 51, is a Canadian native who brings over 15 years of global experience as a CEO and general manager directing operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and the U.S. His background includes senior leadership roles in large consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, such as Mars, Wrigley, Campbell's and Johnson & Johnson, combined with (most recently), nimble and innovative companies such as Baby Gourmet Foods.

"After an exhaustive search with many experienced and talented applicants, we feel strongly that Michael is the right person to successfully lead Daiya into the future," says Bill McHale, chairman of the Board of Directors. "In a marketplace of increasing competition and complexity, we are confident that his global experience combined with his innovative mindset and strong leadership skills will position Daiya as a leading plant-based brand in our industry."

As CEO, Watt will lead all global operations for Daiya throughout North America and its continued international expansion. Watt and his world class team will drive an entrepreneurial spirit committed to leading the plant-based movement while improving food choices for people and the planet. Daiya will be moving its operations to a new 400,000 square foot, LEED certified, state of the art facility in the fall of 2019, enabling significant growth potential for all its customers. Equally exciting is the Phase 2 expansion planned for 2020, including a state-of-the-art innovation center and new corporate headquarters. Watt will also serve as Director on Daiya's Board of Directors.

Watt comments, "I am excited to be a part of this incredible brand and team. Our commitment to delighting consumers with great-tasting, high-quality, innovative products creates a significant opportunity for Daiya to positively impact people and the planet through our performance. Daiya is committed to changing the way our world eats as a leader in plant-based foods."

For more information, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten, soy and peanut free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, beginning with wonderful cheese alternatives- including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, Sticks and Creamy Spreads, has expanded into Burritos, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas and Cheezecakes. They are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauces and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers, including Sprouts Market. Daiya's products are also available internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Daiya Foods

Related Links

http://www.daiyafoods.com

