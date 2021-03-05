Daiya Expands Cutting Board Shreds Line with New Mexican 4-Cheeze Style Blend

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya Foods, the no. 1 plant-based cheese brand and pioneer of plant-based products, today announced the introduction of its Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend, the most recent addition to its new and improved Cutting Board Collection Shreds. The new Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend is now available at Sprouts and many other grocery stores and natural food retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

The authentic 4 cheeze blend, featuring Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Asadero and Queso Quesadilla Style Shreds, is deliciously savory with a mild and creamy finish similar to traditional dairy Mexican cheese. With this latest innovation, Daiya continues its mission to delight people and planet by encouraging more consumers to explore and incorporate delicious plant-based foods into the everyday. Made with chickpea and free from dairy, gluten, and soy, this crave-worthy Mexican Cheeze Style Blend takes any recipe calling for ooey-gooey, perfectly melted cheese to the next level.

"As we continue to innovate and expand, our goal is to ensure that our plant-based community is never left craving their favorite foods," says Dan Hua, VP Marketing of Daiya. "With Mexican 4 cheese shreds being the most popular dairy cheese blend, we knew we needed to be the first to create and market a plant-based version."

Daiya Shreds are no. 1 in North America, with the new fan-favorite Cutting Board Collection growing at a rate of +70% in the U.S. over the last year. With this latest innovation, Daiya continues to prove its leadership in the plant-based cheese market.

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend and to explore the Daiya Product Finder to find it at a store near you, visit https://daiyafoods.com/our-foods/shreds/.

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

