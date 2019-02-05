Daiya Foods to Demonstrate "What Plant-Based Looks Like" at Upcoming Natural Products Expo West

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to provide plant-based foods that don't compromise on flavor and variety, Daiya Foods, an early pioneer in the plant-based food movement, today announced the company will bring to life "What Plant-Based Looks Like"' with curated, on-site tastings of its signature foods at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, to be held March 7-9 in Anaheim, CA.

Throughout the Expo, attendees are invited to expand their perception of plant-based eating while enjoying indulgent recipes, ranging from Strawberry Banana Daiya Yogurt Alternative Smoothies, Apple Arugula Flatbread with Daiya Smoked Gouda Style Slices, to Smashed Nugget Potatoes with Daiya Cutting Board Collection Shreds. The company will also unveil several new innovations including newly reformulated, Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative cups, breakfast varieties of Daiya Burritos, and new square-shaped Daiya Slices, at booth #682 in Hall A.

"Although more consumers are exploring plant-based eating, they are concerned that it might mean having to sacrifice the taste and texture they've come to love," said Dan Hua, VP Marketing. "At Daiya, we began our journey as a leading lifestyle brand in the plant-based movement over a decade ago, never wavering on our promise to deliver on a variety of flavor offerings without compromising on nutrition and taste. We are showing our latest foods to demonstrate that plant-based eating can be truly delicious."

Answering to all-day cravings and catering to a wider range of dietary lifestyles, Daiya will showcase the following new foods at Expo West:

Daiya Burritos (SRP: $4.29 )— Protein-packed and fiber-fueled, Daiya's all new Breakfast Burritos are the first to market frozen breakfast burritos that are plant-based and free from dairy, soy and gluten. It's the perfect plant-based grab 'n go meal or snack and will be available in two exciting flavors in the fall of 2019. The Homestyle Breakfast Burrito includes an egg-style scramble with meatless beef style crumbles, seasoned potatoes, maple syrup and Daiya Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds while The Fiesta Breakfast Burrito features an egg-style scramble with black beans, jalapeño peppers, onion, poblano salsa, tender potatoes and Daiya Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds.

Daiya Slices (SRP: $4.99 )—The fan-favorite Daiya Slices have been upgraded with a new square shape as well as a significant reduction in packaging that will feature a new bright bold design. These slices can be enjoyed melted or cold and are a good source of calcium. Daiya Slices offer the same incredible melt as dairy-based cheese and are available in six offerings: Smoked Gouda Style, Mozzarella Style, American Style, Cheddar Style, Swiss Style and Provolone Style.

Daiya Coconut Yogurt Alternatives (SRP: $1.99 ) —Daiya's newly reformulated, dairy-free yogurt cups are made with more coconut cream, contain 6g of protein per serving and the fruit flavors contain 50% less sugar per serving than the average dairy-free brand. Daiya Coconut Yogurt Alternatives are offered in six delicious varieties: Strawberry, Peach, Blueberry, Black Cherry, Vanilla Bean and Plain .

Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bars (SRP: $5.99 )—Creamy, smooth and rich, Daiya Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bars feature fair trade dark chocolate, real vanilla extract, 100 percent Arabica coffee with no artificial colors or flavors and are offered in four varieties: Chocolate Fudge Crunch, Classic Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel Swirl and Espresso Coffee.

Cutting Board Collection Shreds (SRP: $4.99 )— Daiya's Premium line of Cutting Board Collection Shreds give cheese lovers the very finest in taste and texture with more dairy-like flavor and improved stretch. A classic melt every time, the Cutting Board Collection is available in three varieties: Cheddar Style, Mozzarella Style and Pepperjack Style .

Daiya Meatless Meat Lover's Pizza (SRP: $8.99 )—The first-ever plant-based Meat Lover's pie, Daiya Meatless Meat Lover's Pizza is crafted with meatless sausage style crumbles and pepperoni style slices, Daiya signature shreds and zesty sauce atop an artisan gluten-free crust. Daiya Meatless Meat Lover's Pizza is entirely plant-based and free of dairy, gluten and soy.

Show attendees will enjoy pairings of the new foods with light refreshments during two special happy hours, to be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT Thursday and Friday, March 7-8, at the Daiya booth.

Daiya offers more than 20 additional plant-based products that allow you to eat the craveable foods that you love, while remaining dairy, soy and gluten-free. For recipes to help keep your wellness resolutions on track, or for more information on Daiya's plant-based foods, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Duets, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, Sticks and Cheeze Sauces, are available in the dairy case and the freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in the UK, Australia, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

