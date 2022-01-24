Daiya is Making Waves in Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze with Bold New Packaging Design and Exciting New Flavor

With a fresh, vibrant look and the tastiest, plant-based and gluten-free pasta available, Daiya Deluxe Mac & Cheeze now comes in six tempting varieties:

Cheddar Jalapeño Style - new

(The bold and mildly spicy kick of Jalapeños that consumers love is available at Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. beginning in February)

White Cheddar Style

Cheddar Style

Alfredo Style

Four Cheeze Style with Herbs

with Herbs Meatless Bac'n & Cheddar Style

"If you're looking to leap into 2022 with tasty, plant-based foods at the dinner table, Daiya's better-than-ever Deluxe Mac & Cheeze varieties will no doubt bowl you over with unexpected flavor that you may not expect from a dairy-free version," said Dan Hua, VP of Marketing at Daiya. "Our appetizing alternatives to the 'tried and true' that you grew up with will introduce your family to something new while setting you up on a path of discovery – one delicious bite at a time."

Hungry yet? Here are three tasty recipes to try tonight:

Mac & Cheeze with Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale — Take your "greens game" up a notch with this twist on Daiya Alfredo-Style Mac & Cheeze. Add in-season vegetables like squash and kale to create a satisfyingly creamy and delicious plant-based dish in minutes.

& Cheeze. Add in-season vegetables like squash and kale to create a satisfyingly creamy and delicious plant-based dish in minutes. Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheeze — This mouth-watering mix of cauliflower, garlic, onions, celery and Daiya Deluxe Mac & Cheeze Cheddar Style will become a family favorite before everyone's plates are even clean. After just 15 minutes of preparation and 45 minutes to cook, you'll be enjoying this tasty, spicy delight in no time!

Mac n' Cheeze Pizza — If you haven't tried this yet, what are you waiting for? Load a pre-baked, gluten-free pizza crust with a cup (or more!) of prepared Daiya Deluxe Mac & Cheeze, then top it off with a thin layer of Daiya Cheddar-Style Shreds. Bake and serve for one flavorful and "cheezy" experience.

To learn more about the Daiya Deluxe Mac & Cheeze and to find it at a store near you, please visit: https://ca.daiyafoods.com/our-foods/cheezy-mac/.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Daiya Foods