Daiya Launches Online Store for Easy Access to Entire Lineup of Plant-Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya Foods, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand and pioneer of plant-based products, today unveiled the company's new online store, which will allow fans and people looking to explore plant-based eating to purchase its complete line of delicious dairy-, gluten- and soy-free foods directly at www.daiyafoods.com . With the rise in direct-to-consumer platforms in the past year, Daiya is committed to expanding its e-commerce capabilities with this convenient online store.

"We are thrilled to make it easier for people to access our entire line of plant-based foods from wherever and whenever they shop," says Dan Hua, VP Marketing of Daiya. "Popularity for plant-based foods continues to grow, and we aim to make all of our unique and award-winning products more readily available to consumers."

In addition to finding Daiya foods at major national retailers and specialty grocers, shoppers may now enjoy a full range of refrigerated, frozen and shelf-stable foods at Daiya's online store, including:

Shreds —These delicious dairy-free and gluten-free cheese shreds are made with chickpea protein but taste like the real deal. They make the perfect topper for any hot or cold recipe and give any dish a savory finish. Varieties include a brand new Parmesan Style, as well as Mexican 4 Cheeze, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Spicy Monterey Jack.

—These delicious dairy-free and gluten-free cheese shreds are made with chickpea protein but taste like the real deal. They make the perfect topper for any hot or cold recipe and give any dish a savory finish. Varieties include a brand new Parmesan Style, as well as Mexican 4 Cheeze, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Spicy Monterey Jack. Slices —With a brand new look and taste, these square slices of dairy-free goodness are ready to take sandwiches and grilled cheese to the next level. Varieties include Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Swiss.

—With a brand new look and taste, these square slices of dairy-free goodness are ready to take sandwiches and grilled cheese to the next level. Varieties include Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Swiss. Gluten-Free and Vegetable Crust Pizza —Try Daiya's Gluten-Free Pizza or Vegetable Crust Pizza for a plant-based feast! The Gluten-Free Pizza comes in seven delicious flavors including Supreme, Classic, Meatless, Cheeze Lover's , Margherita, Fire-Roasted Vegetable and Mushroom & Roasted Garlic. For the delicious crisp of a vegetable crust made with cauliflower, sweet potato and spinach, try Meatless Pepperoni with Jalapeno, Italian Herbs & Plant-Based Cheeze and Mediterranean.

—Try Daiya's Gluten-Free Pizza or Vegetable Crust Pizza for a plant-based feast! The Gluten-Free Pizza comes in seven delicious flavors including Supreme, Classic, Meatless, , Margherita, Fire-Roasted Vegetable and Mushroom & Roasted Garlic. For the delicious crisp of a vegetable crust made with cauliflower, sweet potato and spinach, try Meatless Pepperoni with Jalapeno, Italian Herbs & Plant-Based Cheeze and Mediterranean. Dairy-Free Frozen Desserts —As the weather gets warmer, Daiya's refreshing dairy-free desserts are just the thing to cool you down. The Dessert Bars, Pints and Cheezecakes each come in a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy.

—As the weather gets warmer, Daiya's refreshing dairy-free desserts are just the thing to cool you down. The Dessert Bars, Pints and Cheezecakes each come in a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy. Burritos —Made with wholesome ingredients, including flax and chickpea flour, each packs 7-12 grams of protein. Perfect for breakfast, on-the-go lunches, or late-night snacking. Daiya's Burritos are available in six savory varieties including Homestyle Breakfast, Fiesta Breakfast, Tex-Mex, Santiago , Santa Fe and Tuscan.

—Made with wholesome ingredients, including flax and chickpea flour, each packs 7-12 grams of protein. Perfect for breakfast, on-the-go lunches, or late-night snacking. Daiya's Burritos are available in six savory varieties including Homestyle Breakfast, Fiesta Breakfast, Tex-Mex, , and Tuscan. Dairy-Free Dressings—Rich and creamy deliciousness without dairy, gluten, soy or eggs, Daiya's plant-based dressing can be drizzled over your favorite salads or served as a dipping sauce for a refreshing crudité.

Daiya's full range of refrigerated, frozen and shelf-stable foods will be available online in the U.S. only. For more information on Daiya or to purchase its products, visit www.daiyafoods.com .

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Daiya is one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association. Daiya was voted Most Trusted Dairy-free Cheese Brand in the U.S. and Canada in 2021 and was recognized by PEOPLE Magazine for the PEOPLE Food Awards 2021. Today, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, including its huge variety of awardwinning vegan cheeses, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, Pizzas, Frozen Dessert Bars, Pints, and Cheezecakes are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelfstable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com and become a fan on Facebook or Twitter.

