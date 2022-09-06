Daiya Launches the First Plant-Based and Allergen-Friendly Flatbreads

Daiya's flatbread innovation features three Italian trattoria-inspired flavors and is available in the frozen aisle now

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Daiya, pioneer of the plant-based food movement, has announced its launch of the first-ever plant-based and allergen-friendly flatbread. Inspired by an Italian trattoria experience, Daiya's newest plant-based innovation line features three delicious flavours that are sure to delight new and existing customers, marking the brand's continued push for tasty and convenient plant-based choices for all.

Perfect for lunch, or as a shared appetizer, the new flatbreads feature Daiya's award-winning Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds on top of a thin gluten-free crust. Bringing to the table complementary flavors that are sure to level-up any at-home meal, the flavors include:

Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Fig — Savory, meet sweet. Hearty, rich mushrooms and caramelized onions plus sweet fig and kale are a match made in heaven. Topped with a creamy garlic sauce and Daiya's much-loved mozza and feta-style cheeze.

— Savory, meet sweet. Hearty, rich mushrooms and caramelized onions plus sweet fig and kale are a match made in heaven. Topped with a creamy garlic sauce and Daiya's much-loved mozza and feta-style cheeze. Meatless Italian Sausage Style Crumbles, Roasted Pepper & Kale — This flatbread has it all. Flavorful meatless Italian sausage style crumbles, sweet and smoky roasted yellow peppers, leafy green kale, and mouthwatering parmesan and feta-style cheeze.

— This flatbread has it all. Flavorful meatless Italian sausage style crumbles, sweet and smoky roasted yellow peppers, leafy green kale, and mouthwatering parmesan and feta-style cheeze. Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto & Arugula — Get ready for plant-based perfection in every bite. Dairy-free, nut-free sunflower seed pesto paired with a burst of freshness from juicy tomatoes, zesty red onion, arugula, and a smooth blend of parmesan style shreds.

"At Daiya, our longstanding tradition of breakthrough plant-based discoveries continues with our first-to-market flatbreads," says Dan Hua, Vice President of Marketing. "We know that consumers are often still choosing to cook at home, versus eating out as a result of the pandemic, and so we wanted to ensure they had the option for both a quick and convenient, yet delicious-tasting flatbread that was both plant-based and allergen-friendly."

The plant-based food industry has seen monumental success over the past few years, growing 6.2% in 2021 alone – bringing the total plant-based market value to an all-time high of $7.4 billion*. The seemingly permanent shift of consumers towards plant-based alternatives places expectations on leading brands to not only provide alternatives, but an array of choices on shelf. Daiya's launch of Flatbreads does just that, following hot on the heels of the launch of their Grilling Cheeze Block and Feta Style Block earlier this year.

The Daiya Flatbreads can be found within frozen aisles now Stop & Shop, Giant, Price Chopper, Whole Foods, and New Seasons Market. RRSP $6.99.

To request samples of the new Daiya Flatbreads, or if you require further information and assets please contact: [email protected]

For more information on all Daiya products, please visit www.daiyafoods.com and follow them on Instagram.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods is a champion of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products delighting people and planet since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheeze formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheeze style spreads and cheeze sauces. Daiya has expanded with great success into cheeze-forward products like pizza, burritos, and frozen desserts. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Cheezy Mac and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

*Data taken from Plant Based Food Association and The Good Food Institute

SOURCE Daiya Foods