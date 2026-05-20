Daki reaches financial breakeven and announces minority investment from iFood to accelerate geographic expansion

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. iFood acquired a minority stake of less than 5% in Daki.

SÃO PAULO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daki, Brazil's leading online grocery platform, announces the expansion of the partnership with iFood, through the sale of a minority stake (less than 5%). The investment consolidates the operational partnership established in 2024 and reaffirms iFood's purpose of expanding its ecosystem of solutions for Brazilian retail and consumers.

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The announcement comes at an inflection point for Daki: the company is approaching R$1 billion in annualized revenue, growing more than 50% year-over-year, and recently reached financial breakeven (the point at which revenues surpass operating costs). This is the outcome from five years of strong effort on building a vertically integrated logistics network, from direct supplier sourcing to last-mile delivery, supported by an AI-native technology platform that connects real-time data to optimize physical operations and ensure efficiency across the entire value chain.

"The future of grocery will be defined by whoever owns the digital infrastructure, with a supply chain designed for online and an AI-native technology and data platform. Daki has built that infrastructure, is growing rapidly, and already operates at breakeven. This investment marks a new phase for Daki and accelerates the digitalization of Brazilian grocery retail," said Rafael Vasto, Co-Founder and CEO of Daki.

"The investment in Daki reinforces iFood's commitment to backing Brazilian companies and entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge technology and contributing to the digitalization of categories that still have low online penetration in Brazil. This is a vote of confidence in Daki's thesis and the team executing it. iFood will continue supporting the supermarket sector in Brazil and helping to bring more growth and more technology to the segment," states Lucas Pittioni, VP of Legal, M&A and Public Policy at iFood.

"The first wave of online grocery was a race for speed. The next will be decided by unit economics, and the only way to win them is to own the chain end to end. Daki is the clearest expression of that thesis, vertically integrated, AI-native, and already profitable. iFood's investment is a structural endorsement of our model, and of Brazil as one of the largest and most underserved grocery markets globally," said Ralf Wenzel, Co-Founder and Chairman at Daki / JOKR.

The supermarket market in Brazil exceeds R$1 trillion in annual revenue, but online penetration remains nascent, in the single digits. This is precisely the space where iFood has been expanding its presence: iFood's grocery vertical recorded record growth of 60% in sales volume between March 2025 and March 2026, with the addition of nearly 3,000 new partner stores to the platform and expansion of the company's footprint to every state in the country. Growth was particularly strong in the north of Brazil, with a 130% increase in store count, and in the Northeast, at 81%.

iFood reaffirms its role as a neutral marketplace, focused exclusively on demand generation and the development of logistics solutions for all markets connected to the platform. "Our strategy for the ecosystem remains unchanged: iFood does not engage in purchasing or warehousing products. Our work focuses on continuously improving technology, logistics, and distribution intelligence, connecting consumers to retailers and wholesalers in a transparent and impartial manner," explains Arthur Lima, Director of Grocery at iFood.

The iFood channel represents incremental demand that complements Daki's own channel, which accounts for the majority of the company's sales as well as sales from other partnerships. With this round, Daki accelerates its expansion beyond São Paulo and Minas Gerais, with the opening of new hubs in 2026 and concrete plans for national expansion.

About JOKR / Daki

JOKR, operating as Daki in Brazil, is the country's leading AI-enabled online grocery platform, fulfilling every grocery shopping mission with hyper-personalized relevance and exceptional reliability to create unmatched convenience and customer loyalty. Daki operates a dense network of hyper-local hubs stocking a curated assortment of approximately 3,000 SKUs, including fresh produce, pantry staples, beverages, frozen goods and exclusive local favorites.

Founded in 2021, JOKR has built a vertically integrated, AI-native operating platform powering procurement, fulfillment and last-mile execution with industry-leading reliability and unit economics. The Company is backed by leading global investors including Tiger Global, G-Squared, HV Capital, Notable Capital (formerly GGV), Balderton, Greycroft, Activant, Kaszek, Monashees, Pernod Ricard and Lombard Odier, and is led by a founding management team with more than 20 years of joint operating experience across three prior successful business ventures.

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SOURCE JOKR