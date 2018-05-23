Dakota Grizzly Summons Summer Style Tips '18

ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in full swing and summer nights are around the corner. To be ready and revived for a new season heating up, Dakota Grizzly brings you suggestions for day and night events coast-to-coast. From California to the Carolinas, there are options to keep cool in the heat from head-to-toe.

In the wood shop or out at night, the Palmer shirt made to last...like the table he made.

Live outside year round? That's how it is in Hermosa Beach. The Morgan modal tee is the perfect year-rounder: It wicks, washes well and is soft like bamboo. It features a modal poly blend with top stitching across the shoulder and sleeve with one chest pocket. Bike, hike, surf, climb—this versatile active shirt is ideal for work, the beach, or an outdoor adventure.

Friday date night: An easy night out at local art galleries and new restaurants in San Francisco's North Beach. We suggest the Rhodes shirt. It's urban but not stuffy, featuring an intricate diamond cotton micro print, and triple needle stitching with contrast bar tack detail.

Or perhaps an urban bike ride through 'Nordeast' Minneapolis district with your date for a spontaneous night in a hip and historic mecca is more your style? For those nights, the Dunn is the one. This slim-fit cotton micro stripe shirt is young and modern. With its clean minimal lines, the Dunn transitions easily from work to a hip, contemporary night of bourbon tastings or jazz clubs.

From sampling local craft breweries to kayaking, biking trails or catching a free summer concert, the Ellis is the perfect shirt for exploring Vail, Colorado. This cotton dobby stitched plaid features a slanted pocket, cuffed sleeve, tonal buttons, and twill-taped neck. It's the perfect button-up to take you from day to night and trails to tunes.

You finally got away: The sitter is booked, the family is taken care of, and it's just you and your partner on the Carolina Outer Banks for a few days to escape, hike, golf and chill out. The Palmer is a great shirt for dressing up for long summer nights—your new go-to getaway shirt.

Add the perfect straw fedora,pair of shoes, or courier bag to complete the look. Then look up a nearby, new-on-the-scene dockless ebike to take for a test ride. It's a perfect night wherever you are.

